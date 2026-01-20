Taslima Nasreen counters AR Rahman's communal bias claims: 'Difficulties happen to poor people like me'

Highlights

Taslima Nasreen criticises AR Rahman for suggesting communal bias cost him Bollywood work.

Writer contrasts Rahman's success with her own experiences of discrimination as an atheist.

Rahman issues apology for 'pain' caused by comments, says intentions were misunderstood.

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen, who has been living in a self-exile in India, has sharply criticised Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman after he suggested communal bias may have affected his work opportunities in Bollywood.

The author took to X, formerly Twitter, to challenge Rahman's remarks, arguing that wealthy and famous individuals do not face the same discrimination as ordinary people, regardless of their religion.

Nasreen pointed to the continued dominance of Muslim celebrities in Hindi cinema to counter Rahman's claims. "AR Rahman is a Muslim and is extraordinarily famous in India.

His remuneration, as far as I have heard, is higher than that of all other artists. He is probably the richest musician," she wrote.

She continued "Shah Rukh Khan is still the Badshah of Bollywood; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, all of them are superstars.

The famous and the rich never face difficulties anywhere. No matter what religion they belong to, what caste, or what community. Difficulties happen to poor people like me."



Personal struggles

Nasreen shared her own experiences of discrimination, explaining that despite being a "strict atheist," she faces prejudice due to her name.

"No one wants to rent me an apartment. When I go to a hospital, they deceive me and cut off my leg. I get beaten even for being an atheist in Hyderabad; I cannot set foot in Aurangabad; I am pushed out of West Bengal," she revealed.

The writer emphasised "These problems do not even come within the farthest boundaries of A. R. Rahman's life or of Muslim stars in Bollywood."

Living in self-imposed exile after her critique of Islam, Nasreen noted that people still make assumptions about her religious practices.

"After tearing apart the hollow bones and marrow of Islam, I am living a sentence of exile, yet people still say to me, 'You people celebrate Eid by sighting the moon,' or 'polygamy is practiced among you,'" she wrote.

She concluded by acknowledging her deep connection to India while maintaining her criticism of Rahman. "The men and women of this land are my own people.

The culture of this soil is my culture too. How far can I go if I leave it behind? A. R. Rahman is revered by Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, atheists, and believers alike. It does not suit him to be pitied," she ended.



Rahman's remarks came during a BBC Asian Network interview when asked about facing prejudice as a Tamil composer.

"The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face," he said.

Following backlash, Rahman apologised, stating "I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."

The composer is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer, scheduled for Diwali 2026 release.