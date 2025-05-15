Skip to content
‘Do not drink’ warning after bacteria found in tap supply in Yorkshire

The incident highlights the importance of regular testing and rapid response protocols

UK region hit by tap water bacteria

Yorkshire Water said boiling tap water before consumption

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
A temporary 'do not drink' notice was issued to residents in parts of North Yorkshire this week following the detection of coliform bacteria in the local water supply, indicating possible contamination with human or animal waste.

Yorkshire Water advised nearly 200 postcodes across High Bentham, Low Bentham, and Burton in Lonsdale not to consume tap water unless it had been boiled, after routine testing identified above-average levels of coliforms. These bacteria are found in the digestive systems of humans and animals and can include strains such as E. coli. While coliforms themselves can cause gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhoea and stomach cramps, their presence may also indicate the risk of other harmful bacteria in the water system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Yorkshire Water said boiling tap water before consumption would provide adequate protection. Bottled water was also supplied to customers registered on the company’s priority services list, including those with medical needs or limited access to boiling facilities.

The company confirmed that all impacted properties had received hand-delivered boil water notices, and customers could check their address status via Yorkshire Water’s website. During the incident, the company said it was continuing to carry out sampling to monitor the quality of the water supply and was working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to identify the cause and ensure safety.

UK region hit by tap water bacteriaThe contamination is still being investigatediStock

On Wednesday at 5:15pm, Yorkshire Water announced that the boil water notice had been lifted for all affected areas. The company stated: “We can confirm that we are now able to lift the boil water instruction at all affected properties in the local area as the water is now back to our usual high standards. Customers can now use their tap water as normal.”

A spokesperson added: “We’d like to apologise to everybody impacted and thank them for their understanding and patience throughout.”

While the cause of the contamination is still being investigated, Yorkshire Water reiterated that it had taken swift action to protect public health and to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The boil order came as part of routine water quality testing, which Yorkshire Water said had detected results that did not meet its usual standards. Until the problem was resolved, the company urged caution and reassured customers that boiling water was an effective precautionary measure.

The incident highlights the importance of regular testing and rapid response protocols in maintaining safe public water supplies. Though the warning has now been lifted, Yorkshire Water is expected to continue investigating the root cause of the contamination to prevent future occurrences.

