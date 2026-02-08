T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav leads India to opening win over USA

A SPARKLING unbeaten 84 from India captain Suryakumar Yadav and three wickets from late call-up Mohammed Siraj in Mumbai on Saturday (7) helped India avoid a shock defeat to the US as they opened their defence of the T20 World Cup.

India were in trouble at 77-6 before Suryakumar took them to a competitive 161-9 at a packed Wankhede stadium and won by 29 runs as the USA could only muster 132-8 in reply.

"Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling," said Suryakumar after his brilliantly paced knock, which contained 10 fours and four sixes as India plundered 75 off the last six overs.

"But I had the belief. I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference."

Chasing 162 for a massive upset, the Americans were quickly reduced to 13-3 as Siraj, only added to the squad 24 hours earlier as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana, struck twice in his first two overs.

A 58-run fourth-wicket partnership between Milind Kumar (34) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) gave the US a chance of pulling off a stunning win.

They were still in the hunt at 98-4 in the 16th over when spinner Axar Patel took two wickets in two balls to end their hopes.

"I thought our bowlers did a good job," said US captain Monank Patel.

"We dropped catches and that cost us. At one stage, I felt we could restrict them to 130. We made a few mistakes but we will try to come back stronger."

Siraj, who had not played a T20 international since July 2024 and would have been left out had Jasprit Bumrah not been sick with a fever, celebrated his recall by taking a wicket with his fourth ball.

US opener Andries Gous had just hit Siraj for six but the next ball could only find Tilak Varma, who took a low catch.

Arshdeep Singh got in on the act at the other end when Monank was caught by Shivam Dube off a leading edge.

That left the US at 11-2, which became 13-3 when Siraj struck again to remove Saiteja Mukkamalla for two.

Siraj finished with 3-29 after trapping Shubham Ranjane lbw with the final ball of the match.

Monank's decision to field was rewarded with the prize wicket of the dangerous Abhishek Sharma off the first ball he faced.

Number three Varma announced his arrival with a six and two fours off Saurabh Netravalkar.

India had reached a steady 45-1 when Ishan Kishan (20) slapped Shadley van Schalkwyk to Kumar at mid-off to spark a mini-collapse.

Tilak succumbed to Van Schalkwyk, splicing an attempted pull to Monank at midwicket and on the next ball, Shivam Dube also fell to leave Van Schalkwyk on a hat-trick, which was successfully staved off by Suryakumar.

India crept to 63-4 at the halfway stage, which soon became 72-5 and 77-6 when Rinku Singh was caught in the deep and Hardik Pandya perished in similar fashion.

Suryakumar bided his time before unleashing an assault in the 16th over, hitting three fours and a six off seamer Netravalkar.

He reached his fifty off 36 balls with a trademark wristy sweep for four.

The final over saw more carnage as Suryakumar smashed 21 runs, including two sixes, off the hapless Netravalkar, who finished with the sorry figures 0-65 off his four overs.

Van Schalkwyk was the pick of the American attack with 4-25.

