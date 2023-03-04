Swami Brahmaviharidas meets Modi to express gratitude

Swami Brahmaviharidas presents the book, In Love, At Ease: Everyday Spirituality with Pramukh Swami, by Prof Yogi Trivedi, to Narendra Modi

By: Pramod Thomas

THE head of Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir, Swami Brahmaviharidas, has visited Narendra Modi in New Delhi to express gratitude on behalf of HH Mahant Swami Maharaj and BAPS worldwide for inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

The celebrations were attended by over 12.1 million people from across the globe.

During the meeting, Swami Brahmaviharidas updated Modi on the upcoming BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. He also tied a nadachadi on Modi’s wrist as a form of spiritual gratitude, a statement said.

The prime minister shared his personal experiences with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, recalling how HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj used to reassure him that God would always guide and guard him and provide strength to serve the nation and the world at large.

Swami Brahmaviharidas also conveyed blessings from HH Mahant Swami Maharaj, and urged Modi to continue efforts in not just leading the nation, but also in uniting world leaders to achieve global peace.

Later, he presented a copy of the book In Love, At Ease: Everyday Spirituality with Pramukh Swami, authored by Professor Yogi Trivedi of the University of Columbia, to Modi.

According to a statement, the meeting emphasised the vital role that cultural and spiritual values play in developing nations through community support and government cooperation.