Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Swami Brahmaviharidas meets Modi to express gratitude

Swami Brahmaviharidas presents the book, In Love, At Ease: Everyday Spirituality with Pramukh Swami, by Prof Yogi Trivedi, to Narendra Modi

By: Pramod Thomas

THE head of Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir, Swami Brahmaviharidas, has visited Narendra Modi in New Delhi to express gratitude on behalf of HH Mahant Swami Maharaj and BAPS worldwide for inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

The celebrations were attended by over 12.1 million people from across the globe.

During the meeting, Swami Brahmaviharidas updated Modi on the upcoming BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. He also tied a nadachadi on Modi’s wrist as a form of spiritual gratitude, a statement said.

The prime minister shared his personal experiences with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, recalling how HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj used to reassure him that God would always guide and guard him and provide strength to serve the nation and the world at large.

Swami Brahmaviharidas ties a Nadachhadi on Modi’s wrist

Swami Brahmaviharidas also conveyed blessings from HH Mahant Swami Maharaj, and urged Modi to continue efforts in not just leading the nation, but also in uniting world leaders to achieve global peace.

Later, he presented a copy of the book In Love, At Ease: Everyday Spirituality with Pramukh Swami, authored by Professor Yogi Trivedi of the University of Columbia, to Modi.

According to a statement, the meeting emphasised the vital role that cultural and spiritual values play in developing nations through community support and government cooperation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India’s Supreme Court orders to set up bipartisan panel to select election commissioner
News
Kerala temple becomes first in India to replace elephant with robot for rituals
INDIA
After hottest February in over a century, India set to witness heat waves
News
Ukraine war: EU, Russia take strong positions at G20 meet
News
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
News
Indians, including Modi, impressed as South Korean embassy officials dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ song
News
India bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years
News
India’s CBI arrests Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia over excise policy corruption charge;…
INDIA
Scholz committed for free trade deal between India, EU
INDIA
In Bengaluru, US pitches for ‘friendshoring’
INDIA
Want to deepen relations with India: German Chancellor
News
Germany to pursue $5.2 bln submarine deal with India during Scholz trip
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW