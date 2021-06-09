Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 353,528
Total Cases 29,089,069
Today's Fatalities 2,219
Today's Cases 92,596

Column

Sustainable wardrobes

Eco fashion concept

By: MITA MISTRY

WITH shops reopening and fashion retail therapy back on the agenda for many, now is a good time to check what impact our wardrobe habits are having on bigger issues of sustainability and climate change. Don’t get me wrong, I am not here to preach and certainly not an expert on climate change. But overhearing thought-provoking conversations about the importance of mindful fashion between my daughter and her friends inspired me to write this.

According to consumer research, attitudes towards fashion are eye-opening with almost a third admitting to throwing clothes away when they’re bored of them, not when they’re worn out. And often, many are unaware of the growing issue of clothing waste in the UK and the devastating impact on the environment.

A whopping 350,000 tonnes of clothing is thrown away yearly. That’s almost 3.5 tonnes of clothing every five minutes. And on average, an item of clothing is worn 10 times before disposal. The fashion industry accounts for up to 10 per cent of global emissions due to an endless demand for natural resources and complicated supply chains.

But what can you do to lower your carbon footprint? To help clear the air, we need to prioritise fashion that uses renewable energy and existing materials. Simple changes like switching to plant-based leather alternatives or when you buy new clothes finding ones made from recycled materials could reduce the carbon footprint by up to 80 per cent. Even choosing pre-owned or used fashion can counteract up to 22kg of carbon dioxide – shockingly, this is the amount a tree consumes in a year.

Interestingly, less than 1 per cent of our planet’s water is suitable to drink. The fashion industry exacerbates this issue by using crops and processes which can pollute waterways. An easy way to cut down your water usage is to wash smarter not harder. Essentially, wash your clothes less, clean small stains by hand and wash on a gentle cycle of 30 degrees. You can even freshen your jeans or other clothes between washes by simply hanging them outside or leaving them in your freezer (yes you read that right).

Recycling is also a huge problem in fashion, with only 1 per cent of textiles fed back into the production of new clothing. Recycling fashion aims to reduce this waste and allow materials to live longer. Many manufacturers have increased their consumption of recycled materials. Some have developed bio-based materials that include everything from pineapple leaves to fruit peels.

To increase the longevity of your clothes, it’s not a big secret that taking good care of them will help. Again, only washing them as and when needed on a gentle cycle or sewing them when broken and donating when no longer needed can make a difference. And someone is likely to give your old, cherished clothes a new home.

Moving forward, perhaps before buying something new, before throwing away those unloved
jeans or that unworn dress or sari at the back of your wardrobe, use a little imagination. What’s seen as old is an opportunity to recreate and re-wear super stylish new outfits. It’s a challenge we can all rise to.

And this gives real hope for a better future, one that we can all contribute to with small actions.

www.mitamistry.co.uk

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Comment
Hindu gods amid English greenery
Comment
Fair or foul? Project examines Shakespeare plays for racism
Lifestyle
Ready for love
Comment
Indian students face Covid challenges in US colleges
Comment
Why UK groups should not mirror Middle East tension
Comment
The History Corridor: Explaining the Raman effect
Comment
High cost of Diana scoop
Lifestyle
Healing through compassion
Comment
‘Insulting’ reporting about India arrivals
Comment
Dealing with illegal immigrants
Comment
Why family stories must be told
Comment
Lessons from Bengal polls battle
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US Senate approves technology bill to counter China
Patel brothers raise funds for Covid patients in their Gujarat…
Women’s Health Strategy: UK government urges women of Asian &…
Hancock says government is ‘reassured’ that jab offers protection against…
Dominica high court adjourns Choksi’s bail plea till June 11
NHS’ new data-sharing plan pushed back amid outcry over privacy…