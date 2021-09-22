Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964

News

Survey says legal sector makes good progress on LGBT+ equality

FILE PHOTO: Rainbow flags cover a set of windows in Soho as Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community hold the annual Pride Parade in London. (NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A survey conducted by the Law Society of England and Wales has found significant progress when it comes to equality in the profession for LGBT+ lawyers, but it adds more needs to be done.

“In the last decade, there has been a sea-change in the attitudes to LGBT+ equality and visibility in the profession with a higher proportion of respondents reporting positive, rather than negative experiences in the workplace, as a result of their LGBT+ identity,” said Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce.

“The majority of respondents said they were able to be their authentic selves, working in organisations with inclusive cultures, alongside support from colleagues and senior staff.

“We spoke to both LGBT+ and non-LGBT+ respondents, who consider themselves allies in their workplace, to gain more insight into our profession and to get a greater understanding of the experiences of LGBT+ lawyers.”

Experiences in the workplace tended to be positive, rather than negative, with 97 per cent of LGBT+ respondents felt able to be themselves in their workplace.

However, 52 per cent of LGBT+ respondents said a pressing issue is a lack of LGBT+ role models at workplaces. This issue was found in private practice (17 per cent), in-house (20 per cent) and for local or national government (19 per cent).

Workplace issues

Coming out to clients was a pressing issue for 42 per cent of respondents and microaggressions were reported by 34 per cent of respondents, while 53 per cent of bisexual respondents said microaggressions are a pressing issue, compared to 35 per cent of lesbian/gay women and 26 per cent of gay men.

Then there were a higher proportion of respondents who reported a visible commitment by senior managers to lesbian, gay and bisexual equality than to supporting trans staff.

I. Stephanie Boyce added: “Our research gives much-needed insight into the experiences of our LGBT+ colleagues – including experiences of coming out, microaggressions and the disclosure decisions our members must make at work in order to feel fully themselves.

“However, there is still work to be done. Three out of six trans individuals reported senior management support for trans equality, and 14 out of 23 pansexual, polysexual and queer respondents had senior managers who supported trans equality.

“Homophobia, biphobia and transphobia often went unreported, with a lack in confidence that the issue would be resolved effectively or that these behaviours were not serious enough to report.

“A lack of visible LGBT+ role models is also a pressing issue. Visible role models can help create a sense of belonging, as well as inspiring and motivating us to reach our goals, showing us what’s possible, enabling us to share and learn from their challenges and successes.

“This research comes at a pivotal time, as the profession looks to return to the office via flexible or hybrid working models and we begin to take strides to get back to ‘normal’ after the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK orders crackdown on overprescribing medicines
UK
New book puts divisive government race report in the spotlight
UK
School in Lewisham ‘devastated’ by teacher’s death
UK
Future of Indian-style takeaway ‘Chai’ tea shop in doubt
News
India won’t buy Pfizer, Moderna vaccines amid local output
WORLD
17 Indo-Canadians triumph in Canada’s snap elections
UK
Delta overwhelming other Covid variants of concern, says WHO
News
Military crackdown: People from Myanmar escape to India’s Mizoram
News
South Yorkshire police encourages Chinese students report hate crimes
UK
Adam’s ritual killing: UK police appeal for new info after two decades
INDIA
UK recognises Covishield vaccine
News
‘Pandemic stress impacting children’s mental health’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Survey says legal sector makes good progress on LGBT+ equality
UK orders crackdown on overprescribing medicines
Term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’ in MCC’s new Laws of…
Singh brothers to sell Whisky Exchange to Pernod Ricard
New book puts divisive government race report in the spotlight
School in Lewisham ‘devastated’ by teacher’s death