Sunak launches new business council for collaboration with top CEOs

The prime minister’s office said participants included CEOs from Scottish Power, Lloyds Banking Group, Greggs, and Nationwide

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Help To Grow campaign launch panel event with business leaders from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at 10 Downing Street, London, discussing how to best launch and scale-up companies in the UK. Picture date: Thursday, February 1, 2024. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Prime minister Rishi Sunak launched a new business council on Wednesday (31), establishing routine meetings with several of the country’s top bosses, such as the chief executives of BT BT.L, Rolls-Royce RR.L, and Unilever ULVR.L.

The newly-appointed council will be used to gain business perspectives on the global economic climate and government policy as Sunak looks to generate investment and growth ahead of an election expected later this year.

“Without the jobs, growth, and innovation created by UK firms, the country simply wouldn’t function,” Sunak said in a statement announcing the members of the council.

“That’s why I’m getting businesses in for a regular update on how well we are doing in delivering for business – straight from the shop floor.”

(Reuters)