Sunak denies claims of moving to California if he loses election

‘I’m committed to staying in the UK for years to come’

Rishi Sunak holds a plate as he visits a ceramic manufacturing plant during a Conservative general election campaign event in Staffordshire, Britain, May 28, 2024. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak has rejected allegations that he plans to relocate to California following an electoral defeat, labelling such claims as “simply untrue.”

During an interview with ITV News, Sunak staunchly defended his commitment to remaining in the UK, dismissing claims made by former Tory minister Lord Goldsmith suggesting otherwise.

“It’s simply not true. I mean, it’s just simply not true. I’m committed to staying in the UK for years to come. Of course, of course I am. Of course, and this is my home,” he said.

Insisting on his dedication to the UK, Sunak stressed, “This is my home,” citing personal connections such as his football team’s recent promotion to the Premiership. He reiterated his long-term commitment to the country and Parliament regardless of the election outcome.

The British Indian leader also defended his newly proposed National Service policy, despite declining to specify potential sanctions for non-compliance. He expressed intentions to seek recommendations from the Royal Commission on possible incentives and penalties.

Highlighting examples from other European nations, Sunak stressed the policy’s emphasis on selective military involvement, with most young people engaging in civic service.

Addressing concerns about diverting funds from levelling up initiatives to finance the policy, Sunak justified the decision as a means to provide opportunities for disconnected youth.

“If we look at what we use that money for that money is used to provide opportunities for young people, particularly for those who are disconnected,” he was quoted as saying.

“The plan was an example of the bold action that I’m prepared to take to deliver that secure future and that will provide young people with skills and opportunities for life.”

He characterised the plan as bold action aimed at nurturing a culture of service to enhance societal cohesion.

Responding to criticism from Tory MP Steve Baker regarding potential infringements on personal liberties, Sunak said, “I think with citizenship comes responsibility, as well as rights and we talk a lot about rights these days. I think it’s important to remember that we will have a responsibility to each other to our society and communities and to our country.”