Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week turns eerie as Cat Burns joins pros for wild new performance

The BBC's ballroom turns spooky for Strictly's Halloween week

Pros and celebs dance to songs by Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and Radiohead

Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns performs during Sunday's results show

Fans still guessing who'll replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman next season

Judges ready for tricks, treats and terrifying scores

It’s Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing, and the ballroom’s about to get a fright. The hit BBC show returns on Saturday night with its annual spooky special, featuring Halloween Week routines, eerie staging and a guest turn from Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns. For fans, it’s one of the most anticipated themes of the series.

Why Halloween week is such a Strictly favourite

Every year, Halloween week feels like a shift. The pressure climbs. Costumes get madder. You can almost see the makeup budget doubling. Choreographer Elizabeth Honan said she loved the “daft but cool” energy of Halloween numbers, it’s when Strictly stops pretending to be serious. This time, ten couples are left. They’re dancing to Creep by Radiohead, Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, and Apple by Charli XCX. By Sunday, one couple will leave. That’s how it goes.





Who’s dancing what this week

Alex and Johannes – Salsa to Horny by Mousse T feat. Hot 'n' Juicy

Amber and Nikita – Viennese Waltz to I See Red by Everybody Loves an Outlaw

Balvinder and Julian – Samba to Stay by Shakespears Sister

Ellie and Vito – Tango to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

George and Alexis – Cha Cha Cha to Apple by Charli XCX

Harry and Karen – American Smooth to Mystical Magical by Benson Boone

Karen and Carlos – Argentine Tango to Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

La Voix and Aljaž – Paso Doble to Beethoven’s 5th

Lewis and Katya – Couple’s Choice to Creep by Radiohead

Vicky and Kai – American Smooth to Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler





Cat Burns joins the Strictly Halloween party

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns, fresh from The Celebrity Traitors, will perform during Sunday night’s results show, teaming up with pros Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu for a dance number built around her hit Go.





What else to watch out for

Talk still swirls around who might replace hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after they announced they’ll leave at the end of this series.