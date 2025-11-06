Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Streeting condemns resurgence of "ugly" racist attacks on NHS workers

Warning comes as hospitals prepare for difficult winter amid rising incidents of discrimination

racist attacks
Wes Streeting
Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BRITAIN is witnessing a disturbing return of racism not seen since decades ago, with healthcare workers taking the worst of it, health secretary Wes Streeting has said.

He said that verbal and physical attacks motivated by skin colour have become so frequent that being racist is now viewed as socially acceptable again.

Speaking to the Guardian together with Jim Mackey, who runs NHS England, Streeting described his dismay at hearing medical staff, particularly those in emergency departments, describe escalating levels of hostility and violence when treatment is delayed.

The pair warned the public to expect NHS to become overstretched in coming weeks due to influenza, Covid-19 and planned strikes by doctors during winter.

Streeting acknowledged that patients would face increased danger from being left on gurneys in hallways or stuck inside ambulances—circumstances known to raise the chances of serious harm or death.

"What has troubled me most is the growing wave of racial prejudice and how discrimination reminiscent of four or five decades ago appears to have become acceptable once more," Streeting said.

He attacked certain unnamed politicians who enable racism, saying he was "appalled that discrimination last witnessed when Britain was completely different, half a century past, has made an unpleasant return."

His comments follow the Royal College of Nursing announcing that racist incidents experienced by nurses at their workplaces have dramatically increased in recent times.

The minister shared an example of a Labour colleague's daughter, a trainee doctor, who was asked to treat a patient demanding only white staff because she had lighter skin. She correctly refused, saying the patient either accepts care or doesn't, but cannot engage in racial discrimination.

"Your entitlement to free medical care in Britain doesn't include permission to mistreat our workers for any reason," Streeting said. "We must stop tolerating racism in our country."

Professor Nicola Ranger, who leads the RCN, supported Streeting's comments, saying: "The increase in racist mistreatment is a disgrace to society. We must acknowledge that the growing use of anti-immigrant language in politics is encouraging racist conduct."

Professor Habib Naqvi of the NHS Race and Health Observatory added that racism levels haven't been witnessed for decades, and the health service isn't shielded from this problem.

Mackey and Streeting admitted that despite extensive preparation, some hospital trusts would struggle during winter when emergency departments are anticipated to experience unprecedented numbers.

"There will be hospitals where patients are on gurneys in passageways," Streeting warned.

Meanwhile, trainee doctors in England are demanding a 29 per cent salary increase and tens of thousands are scheduled to strike for five days starting November 14, marking their 13th walkout since March 2023.

Streeting appealed to the British Medical Association to cancel the action, noting trainee doctors' wages have increased by 28.9 per cent across the previous three years.

wes streetingnhsnhs racism

Related News

Teenagers arrested after Police attacked with fireworks in Liverpool, Birmingham
News

Teenagers arrested after Police attacked with fireworks in Liverpool, Birmingham

New York mayor-elect Mamdani unveils all-women transition team
News

New York mayor-elect Mamdani unveils all-women transition team

Father reveals Southport murderer threatened to kill him before  stabbings
News

Father reveals Southport murderer threatened to kill him before  stabbings

More For You

Nankana Sahib

Sikh devotees gather around a bus carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, during a religious procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Nankana Sahib, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, on November 5, 2025.

Getty Images

Warm reception for Indian devotees at Guru Nanak’s birthplace in Pakistan

THE PAKISTANI city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, welcomed thousands of pilgrims on Wednesday with banners, prayers and hymns as devotees gathered to mark his 556th birth anniversary.

Many of the visitors came from India in what is the first major cross-border pilgrimage since deadly clashes in May led to the closure of the land border between the two countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us