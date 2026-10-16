'Street Fighter' review: This chaotic reboot makes no sense but is impossible to ignore

Highlights

Kitao Sakurai’s Street Fighter reboot combines arcade-game nostalgia, surreal humour and an eclectic cast, but its story often struggles to make sense.

Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, and Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal feature in the action-packed ensemble.

Despite its confusing plot and unusual creative choices, the film’s bold visuals and commitment to the games’ distinctive style make it an entertaining watch.

Video game adaptations have become increasingly successful at the cinema, with filmmakers finding different ways to bring popular games to the big screen. Some follow their source material closely, while others focus on recreating the experience of playing the game.

Director Kitao Sakurai’s Street Fighter attempts to do a little of both. The reboot retains the central rivalry between martial artists Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), but its storytelling often takes a back seat to colourful characters, exaggerated action and bizarre comedy.

The result is a film that can be difficult to follow but rarely lacks visual spectacle. Its approach may frustrate viewers looking for a tightly constructed story, yet its commitment to the arcade game's over-the-top spirit gives it a personality of its own.

A star-packed cast and an unpredictable ride

The film’s ensemble resembles the character-selection screen of a fighting game, bringing together performers from different corners of entertainment. Jason Momoa appears as a heavily stylised, green-skinned fighter, while rapper 50 Cent takes on the role of a boxer. Professional wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns also feature, alongside comedians Eric André and Andrew Schulz.

Singer Orville Peck joins the eclectic line-up, while Vidyut Jammwal plays Dhalsim, adding an Indian action star to the mix. The variety of performers makes the film difficult to predict, with each character bringing a different screen presence to the story.

At the centre are Ryu and Ken, adopted brothers who train under the same master and grow up dreaming of competing in the World Warrior Tournament. Their relationship deteriorates after Ryu wins an earlier competition, leaving Ken struggling with his direction in life.

Six years later, a new tournament brings the fighters back into the same orbit. What should provide a straightforward framework for a series of martial arts contests instead becomes tangled in backstories, rivalries and creative choices that do not always fit together.

The film also takes an unusual approach to its flashbacks, presenting them through animation while keeping the present-day story in live action. Several anticipated tournament bouts end before the fighting begins, while the competitors spend considerable time trading insults away from the arena.

The decision to set the story in 1993 adds another layer to the film’s deliberately exaggerated world, where retro references and commercial endorsements sit alongside its authoritarian backdrop.

A messy story that refuses to be boring

By conventional storytelling standards, Street Fighter is frequently incoherent. Its jokes can feel forced, its plot becomes increasingly convoluted and its characters often appear more interested in banter than the tournament itself.

Yet the film’s visual style provides a steady stream of distractions from its narrative problems. Sakurai fills the screen with neon colours, striking costumes, exaggerated hairstyles and classic rock music. The design choices aim to recreate the arcade games’ two-dimensional aesthetic, giving the reboot a distinctive look.

The film also understands that the appeal of Street Fighter has never depended entirely on its mythology. The games offer a collection of memorable fighters, each with a different appearance and fighting style, allowing players to choose their favourite and compete.

That spirit carries over to the film, which prioritises spectacle and character design over emotional depth. Its sprawling cast and rapid shifts in tone can make the experience feel disjointed, but there is always another visual flourish or unexpected moment around the corner.

The approach may not satisfy viewers who want a coherent action story, and the film’s commitment to excess can become exhausting. However, its willingness to embrace the absurdity of its source material also sets it apart from more serious video game adaptations.

Could Street Fighter become a cult classic?

The reboot’s greatest strength is that it rarely feels ordinary. Its unusual mix of animation, action, comedy and nostalgic references creates a film that is difficult to categorise.

Some viewers may see its scattered storytelling as a weakness, while others could appreciate its visual ambition and refusal to follow conventional blockbuster rules. Its most memorable moments come from the sheer scale of its creative choices rather than the strength of its plot.

The film may struggle to win over audiences seeking a polished narrative, but its eccentric style could give it a second life among viewers who enjoy unconventional cinema. Like some earlier video game adaptations, it may find a more enthusiastic audience after its initial theatrical run.

Ultimately, Street Fighter is a chaotic, frequently baffling reboot that understands the appeal of its arcade origins. It does not always make sense, but its bold aesthetic and relentless energy ensure that it remains difficult to ignore.