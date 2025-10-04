'The Importance of Being Earnest' returns to London’s West End with Stephen Fry, Olly Alexander and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

Highlights:
- Stephen Fry is playing Lady Bracknell. Yes, that is correct.
- It completely sold out at the National Theatre.
- Olly Alexander and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are the two young men lying about their names.
- It is directed by Max Webster, the man behind the Life of Pi play.
- You can see it at the Noël Coward Theatre until 10th January.
This new production of The Importance of Being Earnest is the one everyone is talking about. It has moved from the National Theatre to the West End after tickets for the first run were completely unavailable. The whole production has a massive buzz, and, honestly, most of it is about Stephen Fry’s decision to take on the role of Lady Bracknell. It is a proper talking point.
Stephen Fry delivers a commanding performance as Lady Bracknell in the West End transfer Marc Brenner
What is the deal with Stephen Fry playing Lady Bracknell?
Look, it is genius casting. The role is usually played by a formidable older woman, but Fry completely owns it. He has the height, the voice, and the sheer presence. You truly believe he could silence a room just by walking into it. That famous "A handbag?" line? With him, it is not a shriek. It is slower, deeper, and somehow much more devastating. It is the kind of performance people will definitely remember.
Stephen Fry takes on Lady Bracknell in the West End run of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'Marc Brenner
Who else is in this production?
He is not up there by himself. Olly Alexander from Years & Years is playing Algernon, bringing a truly playful charm to the part. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett is Jack, the character with the fake country brother. The supporting cast is rock solid. Hugh Dennis is the Reverend Chasuble, and Shobna Gulati is a wonderfully flustered Miss Prism. It is a proper ensemble; there are no weak links.
Jessica Whitehurst and Kitty Hawthorne in West End transfer of The Importance of Being EarnestMarc Brenner
How do I actually get tickets to see it?
Right, pay attention. The production is at the Noël Coward Theatre and the run ends on 10 January 2026. That is not very far away. Tickets start at £25 (around ₹2,990). Given its history of selling out, you would be smart not to wait around. Check the theatre's official website.