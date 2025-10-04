Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'The Importance of Being Earnest' returns to London’s West End with Stephen Fry, Olly Alexander and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett

The highly anticipated production of The Importance of Being Earnest returns with Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and a bold Max Webster vision that previously sold out at the National Theatre.

The Importance of Being Earnest

Stephen Fry delivers a commanding performance as Lady Bracknell in the West End transfer

Marc Brenner
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Stephen Fry is playing Lady Bracknell. Yes, that is correct.
  • It completely sold out at the National Theatre.
  • Olly Alexander and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are the two young men lying about their names.
  • It is directed by Max Webster, the man behind the Life of Pi play.
  • You can see it at the Noël Coward Theatre until 10th January.

This new production of The Importance of Being Earnest is the one everyone is talking about. It has moved from the National Theatre to the West End after tickets for the first run were completely unavailable. The whole production has a massive buzz, and, honestly, most of it is about Stephen Fry’s decision to take on the role of Lady Bracknell. It is a proper talking point.

Stephen Fry delivers a commanding performance as Lady Bracknell in the West End transfer Marc Brenner


What is the deal with Stephen Fry playing Lady Bracknell?

Look, it is genius casting. The role is usually played by a formidable older woman, but Fry completely owns it. He has the height, the voice, and the sheer presence. You truly believe he could silence a room just by walking into it. That famous "A handbag?" line? With him, it is not a shriek. It is slower, deeper, and somehow much more devastating. It is the kind of performance people will definitely remember.

Stephen Fry takes on Lady Bracknell in the West End run of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'Marc Brenner


Who else is in this production?

He is not up there by himself. Olly Alexander from Years & Years is playing Algernon, bringing a truly playful charm to the part. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett is Jack, the character with the fake country brother. The supporting cast is rock solid. Hugh Dennis is the Reverend Chasuble, and Shobna Gulati is a wonderfully flustered Miss Prism. It is a proper ensemble; there are no weak links.

Jessica Whitehurst and Kitty Hawthorne in West End transfer of The Importance of Being EarnestMarc Brenner


How do I actually get tickets to see it?

Right, pay attention. The production is at the Noël Coward Theatre and the run ends on 10 January 2026. That is not very far away. Tickets start at £25 (around ₹2,990). Given its history of selling out, you would be smart not to wait around. Check the theatre's official website.

british theatreolly alexanderthe importance of being earnestwest endstephen fry

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Imran Perretta Ish film

BAFTA nominee Imran Perretta explores fractured youth in 'Ish'

BFI

Imran Perretta’s ‘Ish’ brings stop-and-search to the big screen through a friendship torn apart

Highlights

  • Turner Prize Bursary-winning filmmaker explores fractured friendships in Ish

  • Inspired by his own teenage experiences
  • Cast two real-life friends as the leads
  • Film tackles race, policing, and belonging in Britain
  • Screening at this year’s BFI London Film Festival

Returning to the friendships of youth

Imran Perretta, the London-based artist and Turner Prize Bursary-winning filmmaker behind The Destructors, says his new work Ish was born out of reflection on his own teenage friendships.

“It was an excuse to go back to those times and relive what it means to have friendships that are so deep in your teenage years,” he explains. “Even though what happens between the boys is difficult, there’s also joy and heartbreak.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Mohinder Kaur Bhamra

The lost ‘Punjabi Disco’ record that quietly changed UK British Asian club culture is finally back

Instagram/naya.beat/mohinder.kaurbhamra

How Mohinder Kaur Bhamra’s 'Punjabi Disco' brought British Asians together on the dance floor and why it matters today

Highlights:

  • A ground-breaking 1982 album combined Punjabi folk with electronic disco.
  • It was made to break down gender segregation at British Asian weddings.
  • Only 500 copies were ever pressed before it vanished into obscurity.
  • The original master tapes were rescued just before they turned to dust.
  • Its 2025 reissue finally gives a lost classic its proper moment.

Imagine a sound so ahead of its time it simply disappeared. Raw synths and a woman singing Punjabi like she was calling people to the floor. There’s anger in the story. Pride too. Mohinder Kaur Bhamra made something that did not fit then. Now it is back. Punjabi Disco was always meant to pull people into one room. To stop the quiet rules that kept women in a corner. It was a record born in West London that dared to smash traditions together, creating a revolutionary beat to get everyone dancing. Now, this lost chapter of British music is finally being heard, and it changes the story of our dance floors.

Mohinder Kaur Bhamra The lost ‘Punjabi Disco’ record that quietly changed UK British Asian club culture is finally back Instagram/naya.beat/mohinder.kaurbhamra

Keep ReadingShow less
V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

Visitors view gowns and displays at the Marie Antoinette Style exhibition at the V&A

V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

For Eastern Eye visitors to the sumptuous new Marie Antoinette Style exhibition at the V&A, the whole show has to be seen in the context of India’s relations with France and especially that between Tipu Sultan, ruler of Mysore, and the young fashion queen.

Marie Antoinette, the Princess Diana of her day, loved to wear the muslin and printed cotton gowns sent from India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Ambika Mod returns to the stage in the Royal Court’s new play Porn Play

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Highlights:

  • Olivier winner Will Close joins Ambika Mod in the world premiere production.
  • The play explores a young academic’s secret addiction to violent pornography.
  • Acclaimed choreographer Wayne McGregor joins the creative team as movement director.
  • Performances run from 6 November to 13 December 2025 at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs.

The Royal Court Theatre has unveiled the full company for its upcoming world premiere, Porn Play. Joining the previously announced Ambika Mod is Olivier Award winner Will Close, fresh from his success in Dear England. This new production, a co-production with SISTER, promises a funny and unsettling look at the double life of a high-achieving academic. The creative team also got a significant boost with the involvement of award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor.

Ambika Mod Porn Play Ambika Mod returns to the stage in the Royal Court’s new play Porn Play www.easterneye.biz

Keep ReadingShow less
From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

Princess Karam of Kapurthala, photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1935

From Hollywood to Indian royalty: Cecil Beaton’s world on display at the NPG

A FAMOUS photograph taken by Cecil Beaton of an Indian princess features in an exhibition of his work, Fashionable World, at the National Portrait Gallery.

Beaten made his name by taking pictures of the English upper classes and also Hollywood stars, but some of his most striking – and evocative – images are of Indian royalty.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us