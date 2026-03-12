Documents show Starmer warned of ‘reputational risk’ over Mandelson’s Epstein links

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer was warned that appointing an associate of convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as his envoy to Washington carried a “reputational risk”, according to government documents published Wednesday.

The due diligence report prepared before Starmer appointed Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States in late 2024 was included in the first release of thousands of documents linked to the appointment.

The disclosure is expected to bring renewed pressure on Starmer, who has faced questions about his decision and calls to resign over the appointment.

The issue also comes as Epstein continues to affect Britain’s government and royal family. Mandelson and Prince Andrew have been the subject of police investigations related to their friendships with the financier.

The due diligence advice submitted to Starmer in December 2024 referred to reports about Mandelson’s links with Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes in Florida in 2008, including soliciting a minor.

The report said their relationship “continued across 2009-2011”, starting when Mandelson was a government minister and continuing after the end of the UK’s last Labour government in 2010.

It also said that Mandelson “reportedly stayed in Epstein’s house while he was in jail in June 2009”.

Lawmakers last month ordered the Labour government to release tens of thousands of emails, messages and documents detailing how Mandelson was vetted for the role.

The documents released Wednesday total about 150 pages.

Starmer has said that Mandelson “lied repeatedly” to officials about the extent of his friendship with Epstein before and during his time as ambassador.

The prime minister has also said that he knew Mandelson had maintained a relationship with Epstein after his conviction.

Severance

Government minister Darren Jones said the due diligence report “did not expose the depth and extent” of their ties.

He added that Starmer asked Mandelson further questions after receiving the report, but said that document cannot yet be released.

“The prime minister knew all he needed to know. It was on him,” Alex Burghart of the Conservative opposition told parliament.

Starmer dismissed Mandelson as ambassador in September last year after documents released by a US Congressional committee revealed further details about Mandelson’s ties to Epstein.

Those documents included that Mandelson told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he received his 18-month sentence for admitting to procuring a child for prostitution.

Starmer has said he acted quickly after becoming aware of the information.

Files released earlier this year suggested that Mandelson gave documents to Epstein while he was a government minister, including during the 2008 financial crash.

The issue triggered a political dispute, with two of Starmer’s aides resigning.

Police also arrested Mandelson last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

Wednesday’s documents show that Mandelson was paid £75,000 severance. He had asked for more than £500,000, equal to four years’ salary.

Starmer has apologised to Epstein’s victims for the appointment. His government said Wednesday it will review vetting procedures.

The government is also set to release documents related to Prince Andrew’s 2001-2011 role as a trade envoy.

Andrew, who lost his royal titles last year, was arrested by police last month over allegations he shared documents with Epstein during that period.

