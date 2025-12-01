Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer backs Reeves, outlines fresh welfare reform plan

Starmer also defended chancellor Rachel Reeves against Conservative claims that she misrepresented the state of public finances before last week’s budget.

Starmer-Getty

Starmer said Reeves had acted honestly ahead of her budget despite financial documents indicating that the country’s finances were not as severe as she had stated. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraDec 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Monday announced a renewed attempt to reform the social security system after MPs in his party blocked reforms proposed last summer.

Starmer also defended chancellor Rachel Reeves against Conservative claims that she misrepresented the state of public finances before last week’s budget.

Reeves’s budget proposed higher taxes to fund measures to address the cost-of-living crisis, including lifting a benefit cap on children.

The budget was received positively by markets and left-wing Labour MPs, but triggered accusations that Labour had broken its manifesto pledge not to raise taxes for workers.

“As the budget showed the path to a Britain that is truly built for all requires many more decisions that are not cost-free and they’re not easy,” Starmer said in his Monday speech.

He said his government “must also reform the welfare state itself”.

During the summer, the government withdrew earlier proposed social security reforms — including cuts to disability and sickness benefits — after more than 120 of its own MPs rebelled.

Many Labour MPs have raised concerns about a disconnect between Starmer’s leadership, which has focused on countering the rise of Reform UK, and the party’s traditional centre-left positions.

Britain has a record number of people — many of them young people — on long-term sickness leave and outside the job market.

“If you are simply written off because you're neurodivergent or disabled, then it can trap you in a cycle of worklessness and dependency for decades,” Starmer said.

That, he said, “costs the country money, is bad for our productivity, but most importantly of all — costs the country opportunity and potential”.

Starmer said Reeves had acted honestly ahead of her budget despite financial documents indicating that the country’s finances were not as severe as she had stated.

“There was no misleading,” he said.

Opinion polls show the government is struggling on several issues, including its failure to stimulate Britain’s weak economy.

Starmer, who has said he will not take Britain back into the EU single market or customs union, said Brexit had “significantly hurt” the UK’s economy.

“We have to keep moving towards a closer relationship with the EU, and we have to be grown-up about that, to accept that this will require trade-offs,” he said.

budget 2025keir starmerlabour partysocial security

Related News

Costly medical taxi trips prompt asylum transport crackdown: report
News

Costly medical taxi trips prompt asylum transport crackdown: report

Asian chief of Police Federation 'earned £1.4m after back-to-back bonuses'
News

Asian chief of Police Federation 'earned £1.4m after back-to-back bonuses'

Sri Lanka seeks global aid as Cyclone Ditwah toll climbs to 123
News

Sri Lanka seeks global aid as Cyclone Ditwah toll climbs to 123

tulip-siddiq-getty
News

Tulip Siddiq’s trial in Bangladesh draws concern from top UK lawyers

More For You

Rage bait

Rage bait isn’t just clickbait — it’s Oxford University Press’ word of the year for 2025

iStock/Gemini AI

‘Rage bait’ is Oxford University Press’s word of the year for 2025

Highlights:

  • Rage bait captures online content designed to provoke anger
  • Oxford University Press saw a threefold rise in its use over 2025
  • Beat contenders aura farming and biohack for the top spot
  • Highlights how social media manipulates attention and emotion

Rage bait is officially 2025’s word of the year, Oxford University Press confirmed on Monday, shining a light on the internet culture that has dominated the past 12 months. The term, which describes online content deliberately meant to stir anger or outrage, has surged in use alongside endless scrolling and viral social media posts, the stuff that makes you click, comment, maybe even argue.

Rage bait Rage bait isn’t just clickbait — it’s Oxford University Press’ word of the year for 2025 iStock/Gemini AI

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us