Starmer and Trump speak after tensions over Iran war

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about the war in West Asia, the government said, days after Trump criticised Starmer over the UK’s role in the conflict with Iran.

Trump had criticised Starmer after the British prime minister initially refused to take part in the US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on February 28.

“The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East (West Asia) and the military cooperation between the UK and US through the use of RAF bases in support of the collective self-defence of partners in the region,” Starmer’s office said in a statement.

“The prime minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six US soldiers.

“They looked forward to speaking again soon,” the statement added.

The statement did not say whether the two leaders discussed the strain in their relationship over the past week.

Starmer had worked to build ties with Trump, who was given a second state visit to Britain last year.

Trump criticised Starmer after Britain declined to allow its bases to be used for the first US strikes on Iran.

Starmer later approved a US request to use two British military bases for a “specific and limited defensive purpose”.

US bombers began operating from the RAF Fairford site in Gloucestershire in south-western England and from the UK-US Diego Garcia base on the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean on Saturday.

Trump said last week he was “not happy with the UK” and mocked Starmer, saying “this is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with”.

In a post late on Saturday, he called Britain “our once Great Ally” and accused Starmer of trying to “join Wars after we've already won!”

Starmer defended his position, saying British action “must always have a lawful basis and a viable, thought-through plan”.

He said Iran’s firing of missiles at British allies and interests in the Middle East justified the change in Britain’s stance.

