Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe hopeful of IMF assistance by June end

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since its independence

Soldiers stand guard behind barriers as protesters gather during the 50th day of anti-government protests in Colombo on May 28, 2022.(Photo by Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, said on Thursday that the government was targeting USD 5 billion this year for repayments, plus a further USD 1 billion to bolster the country’s reserves.

He also said that the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout could be concluded by the end of this month.

Sri Lanka, which is going through the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1945, started talks with the IMF on April 18.

Addressing the representatives from the Joint Trade Chambers, Wickremesinghe said on Thursday that debt restructuring had begun, following the appointment of financial and legal advisors. This was a prerequisite for an IMF programme.

He said that the ongoing negotiations with the global lender for a bailout could be concluded by the end of this month.

Wickremesinghe said the government was targeting USD 5 billion this year for repayments, plus a further USD 1 billion to bolster the country’s reserves.

He said Sri Lanka’s bridging finance requirements would depend on an agreement with the IMF being reached.

Wickremesinghe said the talks were continuing with donor nations and the relations with Japan, which had been broken down, would take a while to repair and regain their confidence.

On the medicine shortage, he said that former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed was leading the international appeal for urgently needed medicine supplies.

Indrajith Coomaraswamy, who is a presidential adviser on economy, told a seminar on Thursday that the staff level agreement with the IMF could be reached in 4-5 weeks time.

He said the realisation of funds from the IMF would depend on Sri Lanka’s action to restructure its international debt.

The nearly bankrupt country, with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in foreign debt default, announced in mid April that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.

The IMF last week said that it requires “sufficient assurance” from the country that it will restore debt sustainability during the debt restructuring process.

“Since Sri Lanka’s public debt is assessed as unsustainable, approval by the Executive Board of an IMF-supported programme for the country would require adequate assurances that debt sustainability will be restored,” the IMF said.

Wickremesinghe last week said that he would quickly prepare an economic reform programme and seek approval from the IMF. He had also met the chairmen and top management of all state and private banks in the country and inquired from them issues such as the dollar deficit and credit expansion as well as the amount of savings.

The economic crisis has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper and even matches, with Sri Lankans for months being forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

Protesters have occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office for nearly 50 days now, demanding his resignation.

The president’s brother and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned earlier this month following countrywide violence when his supporters attacked peaceful protesters.

The new prime minister, Wickremesinghe, has promised to propose constitutional changes to curtail presidential powers, strengthen Parliament and resolve Sri Lanka’s economic difficulties.

Courtesy: PTI

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Queen Elizabeth gets Jubilee gift of a horse from France’s Macron
News
IIT Madras calls for countries to absorb people fleeing due to impact of climate change…
News
First time since Taliban takeover, Indian diplomats visits Kabul
News
Charity supporter and IT chief Ashok J Rabheru awarded Knighthood
UK
British Indian engineer leads UK team that creates skin which feels ‘pain’
WORLD
Indian-origin doctor gets Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship for securing early access to Covid vaccines
News
India assures Sri Lanka of fertiliser supplies to avoid food shortages
UK
UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
News
Journey of India’s cultural revival will take it back to glory days: Amit…
UK
Arrests made after Queen Elizabeth’s military parade interrupted
PAKISTAN
Didn’t have absolute authority, actual power centre lies elsewhere: Imran Khan’s scathing attack…
News
Vadodara woman to marry herself in India’s first sologamy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Heard ‘absolutely not’ able to pay Depp $10.35 million in…
Queen Elizabeth gets Jubilee gift of a horse from France’s…
IIT Madras calls for countries to absorb people fleeing due…
First time since Taliban takeover, Indian diplomats visits Kabul
Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe hopeful of IMF assistance by June…
‘We didn’t show up’: Scotland’s Robertson apologises after Ukraine defeat