Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Sri Lankan govt expresses concerns over intelligence agencies after drug lord flees to India

Kanjipani Imran alias Mohammed Imran fled to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday (3) raised concerns over the country’s intelligence network after notorious underworld gangster and drug lord Kanjipani Imran alias Mohammed Imran fled to India after his release on bail.

Imran, wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities for various offences, including murders and criminal intimidation, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and deported to the island nation. He was in judicial custody till a local court on December 20 last year granted him bail on payment of two sureties, each 5 million local currencies.

The Sri Lankan police last week said Imran fled to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu days after his release on bail.

Speaking to reporters here, Cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena said Imran’s fleeing to India has raised concerns on the working of the Sri Lankan intelligence agencies and they must be questioned on the issue.

He said similar concerns over Sri Lanka’s intelligence network were also raised after the Easter Sunday attack. The local intelligence was inactive even after being alerted by their Indian counterpart about the 2019 bombings carried out by ISIS-related terrorists.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
University urges students to have ‘hard conversations’ over ‘white privilege’
News
An Ayurveda remedy to effectively treat cold & cough
News
These are the 20 most painful health conditions, according to NHS
News
Cash-strapped Pakistan announces early closure of markets, wedding halls to save energy
News
Ranjeet Rathore, first Indian who became head of UK students’ union, urges to call out…
News
Man who attacked son-in-law with meat cleaver jailed
Sports
India’s Bumrah included in ODI squad to face Sri Lanka
News
Autopsies show Covid virus lingers in brain, other body parts for months: Study
News
General Bajwa called me playboy during our last meeting: Imran Khan
News
Foreign minister defends India’s move to import Russian oil; says Europe imported 6…
News
Windrush 75th anniversary sees huge support from British society: ‘Like a Diamond Jubilee…
News
Pandemic amplified heart-linked deaths
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW