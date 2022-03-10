Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
Business

Sri Lanka currency falls sharply as economic crisis deepens

A file photo of patrons dining at a beach restaurant on October 19, 2021 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The coronavirus pandemic has battered the island’s tourism sector – a key foreign currency earner. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE SRI LANKAN rupee fell sharply against the dollar on Thursday (10), after the country’s central bank ordered a 15 per cent depreciation in a bid to stave off a looming economic collapse sparked by a shortage of foreign currency.

The country’s worst economic crisis since independence has led to fuel and electricity rationing across the south Asian nation of 22 million, crippling public transport and causing long queues for food and medicine.

The coronavirus pandemic battered the island’s tourism sector – a key foreign currency earner – sparking fears the country may not be able to repay its $51 billion (£38.78 bn) foreign debt.

Traders said the rupee on Thursday (10) sank 11.53 per cent against the US dollar, the island’s main foreign trading currency, as authorities struggled to raise cash to finance desperately-needed oil imports.

The state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has asked the government to urgently raise the retail price of oil in a bid to save itself from bankruptcy.

This week’s depreciation added another $760 million (£577.91m) to service the firm’s foreign debt of $3.3 bn (£2.51 bn), official figures showed.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Monday (7) night announced it would allow “greater flexibility” in the exchange rate, which had been pegged at 197 rupees to the dollar since last April.

But it then backtracked, telling commercial banks that it would not intervene to shore up the rupee.

The remarks led to a sharp depreciation when markets opened on Thursday (10), traders said, with exporters expecting a further fall in the currency’s value.

The CPC is losing 120 rupees (40p) on every litre of diesel sold at the current government-regulated price, chief Sumith Wijesinghe said.

“If we had the authority to increase (the price), we would have done it already,” Wijesinghe told reporters.

The government has said it hopes to soon import $500m (£380.2m) worth of oil under a credit line from India to address the local shortages.

On Wednesday (9), the government tightened restrictions on a wide range of imports – from whisky to kitchen appliances – to save foreign exchange and finance essential imports such as oil, food and medicines.

An import ban was already introduced in March 2020 on big-ticket items such as cars, in an effort to stop the outflow of dollars needed to pay Sri Lanka’s debts.

Milk powder, sugar, lentils and wheat, as well as medicine, are in short supply.

The International Monetary Fund last week urged Colombo to devalue its currency and raise taxes, warning the cash-strapped country that its foreign debt was “unsustainable”.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

