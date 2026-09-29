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Spotify down: Thousands report problems with search, playback and login

Spotify users are reporting problems with playback, search and login, with the company investigating an outage affecting parts of its service

Spotify

Spotify users are reporting problems with the music streaming service

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseSep 29, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Spotify users are reporting problems with the app and music streaming.
  • Downdetector recorded more than 17,000 US reports.
  • Spotify said it was aware of the issues and investigating.

Is Spotify down right now? Thousands of users are asking that question after Spotify began experiencing service problems on Tuesday (29).

Reports include users being unable to play music, search for songs or artists, log in or load the app properly. Some listeners can still access their playlists or play previously available music, suggesting the disruption is not affecting every Spotify feature or user in the same way.

More than 17,000 US users had reported problems with Spotify by 10.12am ET, according to Downdetector. The outage-tracking platform later showed more than 36,000 reports, although these figures represent user reports rather than the actual number of people affected.

Spotify has acknowledged the disruption, saying it was aware of "some issues" and was investigating. The company has not yet provided a cause for the problems or an estimated time for full restoration.

Why is Spotify not working?

The problems appear to vary between users.

Some people have reported that music will not play, while others can listen to existing playlists but cannot use Spotify search. Others have encountered errors when trying to open the app or log into their accounts.

Reports have also come from both mobile and desktop users. That means Spotify not working on one device does not necessarily mean the entire service is unavailable.

Downdetector's figures are based on reports submitted by users and compared with normal levels. They are useful for identifying a possible outage, but they cannot establish exactly how many Spotify accounts are affected.

Reports have also appeared outside the US, including from users in India. However, Spotify has not published an official list of affected countries, so it is too early to describe the incident as a confirmed worldwide outage.

Spotify down? Here's what users can try

If Spotify is down, there may not be much users can do until the company resolves the underlying problem.

Trying the web player or another device may help if the disruption is affecting only a particular platform. Previously downloaded music may also remain available to some users.

Users should be cautious about uninstalling the app simply because it is not working. If the problem is affecting Spotify's servers or account services, reinstalling the app is unlikely to fix the underlying outage and could create additional login problems.

Spotify has not announced a confirmed user-side fix. With the company investigating the disruption, the most reliable option is to wait for an official update while checking whether the service gradually returns.

For now, Spotify down reports remain elevated even as some third-party trackers begin showing signs of normal service. Spotify's own acknowledgement means the incident should not yet be considered fully resolved.

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