Spice Village opens its doors on Christmas Day to ensure “no one eats alone”

This Christmas Day, Spice Village Southall will once again open its doors to ensure that no one eats alone. The award-winning restaurant will host the homeless, elderly, disabled individuals, and families in need, offering free meals, food packs, and gifts as part of its long running Christmas community initiative.
Founded by Suleman Raza, who migrated to London from Pakistan in the early 2000s in search of a better life, Spice Village’s story is one of resilience, gratitude, and giving back. What began as a small 15-seater takeaway in Southall has grown into one of the UK’s most recognised South Asian restaurant brands.
While Spice Village is widely known for its food, viral drive through restaurant, and strong community following, its deeper purpose is rooted in service. Having experienced the challenges of starting from nothing as a migrant, Suleman Raza says his motivation to help others comes from personal experience.
“There was a time when I needed help, and the community helped me stand back up,” he says. “If we are in a position to help today, then it becomes our duty to do so.”
Beyond Christmas Day, Spice Village’s commitment to the community extends throughout the year. Under its One Million Meals campaign, the group has provided meals to those in need across London, including regular food support for the NHS, ambulance services, emergency responders, and Metropolitan Police officers, recognising their tireless service to the public, especially during times of crisis.
The Christmas Day initiative forms a key part of this wider mission. Guests are welcomed into the restaurant with dignity and warmth to enjoy a freshly prepared three course meal, while food packs and gifts are distributed to support individuals and families beyond the day itself.
For the Spice Village team, staff, and volunteers, this annual effort is more than charity. It is a reminder that success has meaning only when it is shared, and that community remains at the heart of everything they do.
Event Details
Thursday, 25 December 2025
Spice Village Southall
185 to 189 The Broadway
Southall UB1 1LX
Free meals, food packs, and gifts will be provided.
As the festive season approaches, Spice Village continues to stand by a simple promise that has guided its journey for years.
No one eats alone on Christmas Day.