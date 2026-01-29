Spain opens legal pathway for 500,000 migrants to counter far-right rise

Madrid rolls out fast-track legal status with work rights

Move framed as response to far-Right surge

Opposition calls it a political distraction

Spain has begun a large-scale regularisation drive that could grant legal status and immediate work rights to around 500,000 undocumented migrants. The process formally started on Tuesday, following a late deal between the ruling Socialists and their Left-wing ally Podemos, which has supported the minority government since the 2023 elections.

The government described the move as a political and social statement. A spokesman reportedly said the aim was not just to remain a “beacon” but to act as a counter to the growing influence of the far-Right across Europe, as quoted in a news report. Podemos, meanwhile, said the measure would help dismantle what it called “institutional racism” that fuels exploitation and hostility towards migrants.

Who qualifies and how it works

Under the new scheme, undocumented migrants, asylum seekers, or people who have lived in Spain for more than five months by December 31, 2025, can apply for legal status between early April and June 30. Applicants with criminal records are excluded.

According to Elma Saiz, Spain’s migration minister, applications will be processed within 15 days. Successful applicants will be allowed to work in any sector and anywhere in the country, as reported by Spanish media. The government has said this would benefit both workers, who gain formal rights, and employers, who gain legal clarity.

Announcing that the plan had been approved through a royal decree, the government called it a “historic day”, adding that the policy strengthens a migration model based on human rights, integration and economic growth, as quoted in a news report.

The move has sharply divided Spain’s political class. The far-Right Vox party accused the government of encouraging mass migration. Its leader, Santiago Abascal, reportedly said the prime minister was trying to “replace” Spain’s population and called for deportations and “remigrations”.

The Conservative People’s Party dismissed the announcement as a smokescreen, arguing that it was designed to deflect attention from the Adamuz train disaster, Spain’s deadliest rail accident in more than a decade, which killed 45 people.

Despite the backlash, the government has doubled down on its approach, even as Vox continues to gain ground. The party is polling at around 18 per cent, up six points since the 2023 general election, placing it third behind the Socialists and the Conservatives.

Economy, migration and the wider Europe debate

Spain’s approach stands out in a Europe that is largely moving in the opposite direction. Countries such as the UK, Denmark and Germany have announced tighter asylum rules and tougher enforcement. Spain, by contrast, has taken in millions of migrants in recent years, many arriving through irregular routes.

One of the busiest pathways runs from West Africa to the Canary Islands, a dangerous Atlantic crossing of around 1,250 miles that tens of thousands attempt each year.

Analysts suggest migration has played a role in Spain’s recent economic performance. According to Bank of Spain analysis cited by JP Morgan, immigration contributed more than 20 per cent to the near 3 per cent growth in GDP per capita between 2022 and 2024. Of the 468,000 jobs created in 2024, around 409,000 were filled by migrants or people with dual nationality, many working in agriculture, tourism and services.

Whether Spain’s regularisation drive will ease labour shortages, reshape its politics, or further inflame debate around migration remains to be seen. What is clear is that the country is charting a course that sets it apart from much of Europe.