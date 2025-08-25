Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Elon Musk’s SpaceX forced to halt Starship liftoff at last minute

The decision follows multiple explosions in earlier Starship trials

SpaceX Starship launch halt

The cancellation is the latest in a string of setbacks for SpaceX’s Starship project

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • SpaceX halted its 10th Starship test flight minutes before liftoff in Texas.
  • Engineers cited a ground systems issue and will attempt another launch on Monday.
  • The decision follows multiple explosions in earlier Starship trials.
  • The rocket is central to Musk’s Mars ambitions and NASA’s lunar mission plans.

Launch halted in Texas

SpaceX called off the 10th test flight of its Starship megarocket on Sunday, marking another delay for Elon Musk’s ambitious space programme. The company announced the halt roughly 30 minutes before liftoff from its Boca Chica launch site, saying the pause was to “allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems.”

A new launch attempt has been scheduled for Monday.

Previous failures

The cancellation is the latest in a string of setbacks for SpaceX’s Starship project. Earlier tests of the rocket’s upper stage in January, March and May ended in mid-flight explosions, while a June “static fire” trial saw the vehicle erupt on the launchpad.

Despite these failures, SpaceX maintains that the fully reusable 403ft (123m) rocket is essential to reducing spaceflight costs and enabling long-duration missions.

Role in Mars and Moon missions

Starship is designed to ferry both people and cargo into space, forming the backbone of Musk’s long-term goal of establishing a settlement on Mars. NASA has also contracted SpaceX to deliver a customised version of Starship for its Artemis programme, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.

Planned flight objectives

Had Sunday’s launch gone ahead, Starship’s upper stage was expected to separate from its Super Heavy booster at high altitude. The booster, which has previously demonstrated landings using giant mechanical arms, was set to attempt a water landing in the Gulf of Mexico to test a backup engine configuration.

The Starship upper stage was programmed to fire its engines in space, release a batch of mock Starlink satellites, and reignite on a suborbital path around Earth.

Ongoing challenges

Even if the 10th test flight proves successful, SpaceX still faces major engineering challenges. These include making the vehicle rapidly and fully reusable, cutting launch costs significantly, and proving it can refuel using super-cooled propellants in orbit—capabilities seen as vital for both lunar and Martian missions.

elon musknasaspacexstarshiptexas

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Women gamer

Behind the glamour of streaming lies a demanding workload

iStock

Female gamers break stereotypes and earn big in £400m streaming sector

Highlights:

  • Female gamers are increasingly challenging stereotypes in the industry.
  • Streamer Alyska, with nearly 600,000 followers, plays horror and action titles live.
  • Women now make up around half of all gamers in the UK.
  • Communities like Black Girl Gamers are creating safe, inclusive spaces.
  • The industry is shifting towards more complex female characters in games.

Breaking gaming stereotypes

Video game streamer Alyce Rocha, known online as Alyska, is helping reshape perceptions of women in gaming. Broadcasting to an audience of more than 585,000 followers across platforms, she has turned streaming into her full-time career.

While women are often associated with puzzle and life-simulation titles such as The Sims or Animal Crossing—sometimes grouped under the label “cosy gaming”—Rocha prefers role-playing, action, fantasy and horror games.

Keep ReadingShow less
Google AI Mode dinner booking

Google has announced a major expansion of its AI Mode in Search

Getty Images

Google’s AI Mode can now book your dinner table as it expands to 180 countries

Highlights:

  • Google’s AI Mode in Search is expanding to more than 180 countries, up from its limited rollout in the US, UK and India
  • A new “agentic” feature allows users to find and book restaurant reservations using natural language prompts
  • Additional tools for event tickets and service appointments will be added soon

Google has announced a major expansion of its AI Mode in Search, making the feature available in over 180 countries. The service, which was previously limited to the US, UK and India, introduces new capabilities including restaurant booking through conversational prompts.

New features

The update brings an “agentic” restaurant finder that allows users to request dinner reservations using natural language. Criteria such as group size, date, location and cuisine preferences are factored into the results. Suggestions are displayed in a list with available time slots and direct links to booking pages.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal

YouTube/ The Chinese Room

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 leans heavily on action in early preview

Highlights:

  • Long-delayed sequel set for release on 21 October across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S
  • Developed by The Chinese Room, published by Paradox and White Wolf
  • Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal, but limited role-playing depth
  • Concerns remain over empty-feeling environments and linear gameplay

A sequel years in the making

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has endured a troubled development since its initial announcement in 2019. Originally due in 2020, the game faced delays and even suspension before being handed to UK studio The Chinese Room, best known for Still Wakes the Deep. It is now set for release on 21 October on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Having played several hours of a preview build, early impressions are mixed. While the game captures the power fantasy of being an elder vampire, it offers a narrower role-playing experience than many expected.

Keep ReadingShow less
first child-safe smartphone

AI system prevents children from creating, viewing, or sharing nude images

iStock

World’s first child-safe smartphone uses AI to block nude images

Highlights:

  • HMD launches Fuse phone with AI built into operating system to block sexual content
  • AI system prevents children from creating, viewing, or sharing nude images, even in livestreams
  • Technology developed by UK firm SafeToNet cannot be bypassed, unlike traditional parental controls
  • Features include app management, screen-time limits, location tracking, and contact controls

A breakthrough in online child safety

Europe’s largest smartphone manufacturer, HMD, has launched the world’s first phone designed to stop children from accessing or creating nude content. The device, named Fuse, embeds artificial intelligence directly into its operating system, making it impossible to disable or bypass.

The breakthrough has been made possible through collaboration with UK AI specialists SafeToNet, supported by the Government, as part of wider efforts to strengthen online child protection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pixel 10 Pro

The line-up including the standard Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold

Getty Images

Google bets on AI and new Tensor chip to make Pixel 10 Pro a game-changer

Highlights:

  • Google to launch Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro family (including Pro XL and Pro Fold) this week.
  • New Tensor G5 chip manufactured by TSMC promises better performance, efficiency, and AI integration.
  • AI remains the centrepiece, with support for Google’s Gemma 3n model and new Android 16 features.
  • Cloud services strategy may include extended free access to Google AI Pro.
  • Pixel 10 positioned against Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, with Google aiming to seize the lead in AI-driven smartphones.

Launching the Pixel 10 Pro family

Google will unveil the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro smartphones this week, with the line-up including the standard Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold. As with earlier generations, the devices combine hardware advances with new software features, but this year’s launch is being seen as a pivotal moment for the wider smartphone industry.

A new Tensor era

Central to the update is the new Tensor G5 chipset, which will be produced by TSMC rather than Samsung. Previous Tensor chips carried significant Samsung design influence, but the move marks a step change.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us