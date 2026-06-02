Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

British Sikh man jailed for life for killing student in Southampton

Prime minister Keir Starmer described it as an “awful, shocking case” on X and said it was “right that the IOPC is investigating the police's response to (Nowak's) senseless murder”.

Vickrum Digwa

Judge at Southampton Crown Court sentenced Vickrum Digwa to life in prison and ordered him to serve at least 21 years for the killing of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

Photo credit: Hampshire Police
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 02, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sikh man jailed for life for murdering Southampton student Henry Nowak
  • Judge orders Vickrum Digwa to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison
  • Police apologised after handcuffing the dying victim following a false claim of racial abuse
  • IOPC investigating police response to the incident

A UK court on Monday jailed a British Sikh man for life for killing a student in a case that drew attention after police handcuffed the dying victim following a false claim of racial abuse.

Judge William Mousley at Southampton Crown Court sentenced Vickrum Digwa, 23, to life in prison and ordered him to serve at least 21 years for the killing of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

A jury on Friday found Digwa guilty of murdering the accountancy and finance student on a Southampton street last December.

Police officers arrested and handcuffed Nowak at the scene after Digwa claimed he had been racially abused. The victim later died from stab wounds.

The judge said he was “sure that Henry had said nothing racist”.

Sikh man convicted of murder after jury rejects racist abuse

The police force apologised for handcuffing Nowak and said on Friday it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Prime minister Keir Starmer described it as an “awful, shocking case” on X and said it was “right that the IOPC is investigating the police's response to (Nowak's) senseless murder”.

Outside court, the victim’s father, Mark Nowak, said: “Henry should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody. The way he was treated was inhumane and degrading.”

He also called for a “full, fearless and transparent investigation” by the IOPC.

The case was discussed during the trial by figures on the far right, including Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk.

After the verdict, right-wing group Turning Point UK posted footage of its leader speaking at a protest outside a police station in Southampton on Friday.

According to campaign group Stand Up to Racism, far-right group White Vanguard held a small vigil in Southampton on Sunday, while the anti-racism group organised a counter-protest.

Judge Mousley said Digwa used a large knife carried in a sheath attached to a belt outside his clothing to carry out the murder. He was also wearing a small Sikh ceremonial dagger, or kirpan.

The Sikh Federation said the weapon used by Digwa “was not a kirpan”, which can legally be carried as an article of faith.

The Sikh Federation also said claims that Digwa killed Nowak using the ceremonial dagger “unnecessarily brought our sacred kirpan into disrepute and increased verbal and physical abuse against Sikhs in the last couple of weeks”.

The prosecution service denied describing the murder weapon as a kirpan.

(With inputs from agencies)

henry nowakiopcsouthamptonuk courtsvickrum digwa

Related News

seema-misra-post-office
News

Seema Misra: Ministers will have blood on their hands over justice delays

andy-burnham-starmer
News

Andy Burnham 'plans snap election if he replaces Starmer as prime minister'

Yvette-Cooper-india-visit
News

Cooper to visit India and China for talks on global security and trade

Kingston council appoints Thay Thayalan as new mayor
News

Kingston council appoints Thay Thayalan as new mayor

More For You

Housing Bill

The Bill would also close what campaigners have described as a significant loophole in housing law

iStock

New Social Housing Bill in UK would allow abusers to be evicted from shared homes

  • Abusers could be evicted from social housing without victims having to leave first.
  • The Bill would prevent perpetrators from using tenancy rules to make survivors homeless.
  • Ministers are also proposing major reforms to the Right to Buy scheme.

Domestic abuse victims living in social housing could soon be allowed to remain in their homes while perpetrators are forced to leave, under a new government-backed Social Housing Bill returning to Parliament.

The Social Housing Bill, which received its second reading on June 1, includes a series of domestic abuse protections designed to stop perpetrators using housing arrangements as a tool of control. The proposed changes come as thousands of households each year are forced to move because of domestic abuse, often losing access to schools, jobs and support networks in the process.

Keep ReadingShow less