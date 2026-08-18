Women find their stride together

WHAT started as a movement to encourage south Asian women to become more active has grown into a community built around friendship, confidence, wellbeing and belonging.

To mark its first anniversary and as part of South Asian Heritage Month, Asian Women Run (AWR) brought its biggest event yet to Osterley Park, opening its doors to the wider community for a family fun day featuring 5K and 10K walk, run and jog routes.

Hundreds turned up on Sunday, July 26, with children and families choosing to walk, jog or run at their own pace.

The 10K route also took participants through the exclusive gardens at Osterley Park. The National Trust, which supported the event by providing the venue, described it as a free event aimed at anyone (not only Asians) looking to improve their wellbeing in a supportive environment.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” said the organisers.

The event was free of charge, made possible through the generosity of the National Trust, sponsors, donors and local businesses.

Metro Bank provided tote bags and reusable water bottles; Pando Bakery donated cookies and brands Bounce, Avant Natural, Tenzing and Protein Rebel also contributed products.

Local businesses and cash-and-carry firms provided further financial and practical support.

The community spirit continued after the runs and participants were offered water, drinks, ice lollies and food.

A local gurdwara provided samosas and onion bhajis, Mohans contributed spring rolls and Gurdwara Aid, a charity group, had snacks on offer.

Participants set off on the 5K and 10K routes Minreet Kaur

The feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many saying expressing a desire for more such events.

Women in their 60s took part alongside younger participants and families, demonstrating that it is never too late to start moving. For some older women AWR offers an opportunity to meet people and a community where friendships have developed. Asian Women Run was established to address some of the barriers that women from the community, especially those over 40, can face when trying to become more active.

For many women, joining such a group can also help tackle loneliness, isolation and a lack of confidence.

AWR has expanded and has communities in London and the Midlands; it has supported women ranging from complete beginners to marathon finishers. The Osterley event was the first time AWR had organised something on such a large scale for the wider community.

“This wasn’t just an event for Asian women,” the organisers said. “It was for everyone. We wanted families to come, children to take part and people of all backgrounds to feel welcome.”

The timing also allowed AWR to connect physical activity with South Asian Heritage Month.