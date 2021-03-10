Trending Now

Sourav Ganguly interested in a future in politics


Sourav Ganguly. (File photo: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly kept his cards close to his chest amid mounting speculation that he might take the political plunge ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, saying he will see “where it goes” amid the “opportunities” coming his way.



Ganguly, who is still resting at his Kolkata residence post his angioplasty after minor heart attacks, knows how there has been a speculation of him joining politics, more specifically the BJP, ahead of the eight-phase elections from March 27 to April 29.

“We will see where it goes, what opportunities come in the way, we will take it from there,” Ganguly told a TV channel when asked what’s next after cricket administration.

Ganguly said his life has been full of surprising twists and turns and he has never really had a clue about what’s coming next for him.



“When I first became India captain, I didn’t expect it as Sachin (Tendulkar) was captaining. I probably wouldn’t have got it had Sachin not resigned.

“Similarly, when I became BCCI president, I didn’t know the minute before I would be the BCCI president. That’s the way my life has been. So we will see where it goes,” he said.

According to him, opportunities need to be considered factoring in various aspects of someone’s life.



“Opportunities come and you get influenced by a lot of things, your family, lifestyle, work, health, we will see where it goes.”

He laughed off the attention that he gets in his home city Kolkata, crediting it to his friendly demeanour.

“I am fortunate to get so much attention. I don’t seek it and I go about doing my job. I lead a normal life in this city. I speak to people, talk to them and that’s my nature.



“I am a very friendly sort of a person with no hang-ups. I don’t take to heart what people say. Because I am a popular person, I don’t believe that I have to be unreachable.

“I lead my life because at the end of the day it’s life and that’s why people are fond of me over here.”













