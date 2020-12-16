Song reignites drive to seek justice for Asian student

By Nadeem Badshah







FOR Sukhdev Reel, it has been a daily fight for justice and answers since her son Ricky died 23 years ago.

No one has been charged over the death of the computer science student, who was 20 when he went missing following a racist attack in Kingston, London, in 1997.

His body was discovered at the bottom of the River Thames a week later and of­ficers have been criticised for the mis­takes made in the investigation by the police watchdog. Ricky’s family and cam­paigners have renewed their appeals for a new investigation with an online petition, which reached more than 65,250 signa­tures last Monday (7).







The campaign has been reignited by a new song called Justice for Ricky Reel, produced by Rishi Rich and performed by former EastEnders actor Ameet Chana and singer Kiranee.

On her long battle for justice, Sukhdev told Eastern Eye: “I feel Ricky is very close to me, standing behind me.

“He is my son, I am not going to say was. At the mortuary, I put my hand on his head and said, ‘I will get justice for you, nobody has the right to do that’.







“I just want to know why they did it. I have forgiven them because Ricky is someone who did not hold a grudge.

“I need to know who did it, I don’t want another mother crying for her son.

“We are asking people to sign and share the petition, so we get a debate in the House of Commons.”







Sukhdev said she has remained friends with producer Rich since he did a concert in her son’s honour in London. The lyrics are inspired by poetry she wrote about missing her son.

“We chat now and again. I write poetry when I’m really down,” she added.

“I phoned Rishi and we started talking, I told him my one wish is to write a song for Ricky. He said, ‘aunty, I’ll do it, send me your poetry’.

“We collected newspaper articles which were used for the music video.”

The family said they had to gather evi­dence themselves from the crime scene relating to Ricky’s death due to what they call “police failures, assumptions and ste­reotyping based on our colour” at the time. They also commissioned their own post-mortem report which said he had fallen into the river backwards, not for­wards as the police had suggested.

In 2014, allegations emerged that while Sukhdev was campaigning for justice, she was being spied on by undercover police.

The Metropolitan Police said there was no evidence undercover officers “target­ed or infiltrated any family members”.

The Undercover Policing inquiry is on­going in London.

Sukhdev said: “The initial investigation had loads of mistakes; there was little in­vestigation, if any.

“We were collecting evidence, witness­es, CCTV of Ricky walking and told po­lice, who lost it.

“They didn’t carry out forensic where Ricky’s body was discovered and on his clothes. We told them to enhance photos. They said they couldn’t do it.

“They stopped the search after 24 hours. They said they didn’t have the re­sources. It was passed between boroughs.

“The first officer was taken away, then the second officer; there was a lot of con­fusion looking back.”

Ricky went missing after a night out with three Asian friends who were at­tacked by two white youth.

At the time, police said his death was probably an accident. Two police investi­gations could not conclude how the Brunel University undergraduate died.

An open verdict was recorded at Reel’s inquest in 1999.

Sukhdev said she believes stereotyping by some officers hindered the investigation. “At Kingston police station, the officer told me maybe he has run away from home because of an arranged marriage. He winked at me and said, ‘maybe he is gay’.

“Because of their perception of Asian people they were not going to do anything. Racism played a big part in his disappear­ance. He was attacked by two youths.

“Then the stereotyping by police began when the body was discovered. Without investigation, they said it was an accident.”

John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington in west London, has backed the family’s campaign.

He said: “I support the call by the fam­ily of Ricky Reel and the Justice for Ricky Reel Campaign for the police to review the case of Ricky Reel afresh, including a review of forensic evidence in the light of recent technological advances.

“Please sign the petition and share.”

The Metropolitan Police said the inves­tigation into Reel’s death remains open.

In a statement, the police added: “The Met’s inquiry has been extensive – since Ricky’s disappearance and the discovery of his body in the River Thames on Octo­ber 21, 1997, there have been numerous investigations and reviews.

“Officers have taken hundreds of state­ments from witnesses and people with information, and there have been many media appeals and local leaflet appeals as part of our extensive efforts to piece to­gether the circumstances around Ricky’s death. The inquest in 1999 into Ricky’s death returned an open verdict.

“In 2012, new information was report­ed to police by a member of the public – a man was interviewed by officers, and subsequently, eliminated from the in­quiry. No arrests have been made, or charges brought in connection with Ricky’s death. We would urge anyone with information about Ricky’s death to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Ricky’s death is not being actively investigated at this time, nor is it currently under review. Any new information will be assessed and followed up as appropriate.”

To sign the petition “We demand a new police investigation into the death of Ricky Reel”, visit change.org.





