Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

SNP MP Patrick Grady’s unwanted touching breached sexual misconduct rules: Panel

Grady is currently the MP for Glasgow North and has been an MP since 2015.

Patrick Grady (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

British lawmaker Patrick Grady was on Tuesday found to have breached parliament’s sexual misconduct policy by an independent panel which recommended he be suspended for two days for “unwanted physical touching” of a junior staff member.

The upheld complaint related to an incident in a pub in 2016 where Grady, a member of the Scottish National Party, made a sexual advance under the influence of alcohol.

The Commons’ Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which handles such complaints, also recommended Grady make an “unreserved apology” to parliament and write a private apology to the person who reported him. Other allegations were not upheld.

The House of Commons has to approve the suspension of a member of parliament (MP), but it has so far approved all such recommendations made by the IEP.

“I apologise to the complainant without reservation for my behaviour and for the distress and upset it has caused him,” Grady said in a statement to parliament.

The recommendation is the latest in a string of incidents to draw attention to lawmakers’ conduct and longstanding concerns about the work culture inside parliament.

Six weeks ago, a lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party resigned after viewing pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

Grady is currently the MP for Glasgow North and has been an MP since 2015.

“An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy,” the panel said.

At the time of the incident in 2016, the complainant was 19 years old, while Grady was 36 years old, the panel said.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK airport chaos due to Brexit ‘shambles’: Ryanair boss
News
Viral Video: Domino’s Pizza Female employee assaulted by a group of women in Indore, India
News
Mick Jagger quarantines with Covid-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped
PAKISTAN
Pakistan finance minister warns of default if fuel subsidies not abolished
News
We will not be deterred from Rwanda asylum plan: Boris Johnson slams Church critics
News
Now is not the time to talk about Scottish independence vote: PM Johnson
News
Always surprised by lack of black and brown faces at Glastonbury: Lenny Henry
News
‘Stop playing the victim’: Piers Morgan slams Amber Heard after she talks about…
News
One in seven people in the world has Lyme disease: Everything you must…
WORLD
Research finds stress accelerates immune aging
News
UK transport union warns of ‘summer of discontent’ as further rail strike threatened
UK
‘An immoral policy that shames Britain’: Church of England leaders slam Rwanda plan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK airport chaos due to Brexit ‘shambles’: Ryanair boss
Viral Video: Domino’s Pizza Female employee assaulted by a group…
Mick Jagger quarantines with Covid-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped
SNP MP Patrick Grady’s unwanted touching breached sexual misconduct rules:…
Pakistan finance minister warns of default if fuel subsidies not…
EXCLUSIVE: ‘We don’t have enough donors from Asian backgrounds, I…