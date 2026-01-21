Snap settles teen's social media addiction lawsuit as tech giants brace for landmark trial

Highlights

Snapchat parent company Snap settles with 19-year-old claimant days before landmark social media addiction trial in Los Angeles.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube proceed to trial on January (27).

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube proceed to trial on January (27). Case challenges Section 230 protections, with claimants arguing platforms deliberately designed addictive features that harm mental health.

Snapchat's parent company Snap has settled a closely watched social media addiction lawsuit just days before the case was due to proceed to trial in Los Angeles, leaving Meta, TikTok and YouTube to face the legal challenge alone.

The settlement was announced at a California Superior Court hearing this week, though terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Snap confirmed to the BBC that all parties were "pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner."

The 19-year-old claimant, identified by the initials K.G.M., alleges that algorithmic design features across multiple social media platforms caused her addiction and damaged her mental health.

While Snap has now exited the case, Meta's Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok, and Alphabet's YouTube will proceed to trial with jury selection beginning on January (27).

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is expected to appear in the witness box, while Snap CEO Evan Spiegel will no longer testify following the settlement. Meta, TikTok and Alphabet have not responded to requests for comment on the development.



Trial stakes escalate

The case represents a significant challenge to the legal protections social media companies have historically relied upon.

Technology firms have long argued that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 shields them from liability for content posted by users on their platforms.

However, claimants argue this protection doesn't extend to deliberate design choices.

They contend that features such as algorithmic recommendations and notification systems are specifically engineered to maximise user engagement, creating addictive behaviours regardless of the harm caused.

Social media companies maintain that the evidence presented fails to conclusively prove their responsibility for alleged harms, including depression and eating disorders.

They argue that multiple factors contribute to mental health issues among young people.

Snap remains a defendant in other consolidated social media addiction cases pending in the court.

The outcome of the upcoming trial could have far-reaching implications for how social media platforms operate and their accountability for user wellbeing.