Skincare for men and women

by Raakhi Tanvi

Men

I CAUGHT up with Andrew who is a skin advocate and Instagram blogger (@boydoesbeauty) to talk about a simple yet effective skincare routine for men.

Here’s what he had to say: “During these challenging times, our skin is testing us too. One day it’s clear, the next, we have irritation and get spots. Many factors contribute to this change, but one thing that needs to remain straightforward

and simple is your skincare routine.

First and foremost, every morning cleanse your skin, with preferably a hydrating cleanser that will give your skin the boost it needs. Secondly, use a hyaluronic acid serum to boost hydration, by applying to damp skin and then moisturising. A moisturiser packed with ceramides is a great place to start. “Finally, SPF needs to be your best friend. Your whole skincare routine is pointless without SPF. There are so many out there now that are lightweight and won’t leave a white cast. Always SPF and even on cloudy days. You’ll thank me when you’re older. If you are older, it still matters and can help reverse the damage.

At night, always cleanse too. You need to rid your skin of SPF and all the dirt you’ve picked up during the day. Cleanse every evening; twice if you remember, but once is fine. Follow with your hyaluronic acid serum and invest in retinol (a phenomenal powerhouse ingredient that helps with fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, blemishes and evens out skin tone). Then moisturise and you’ll wake up glowing. Men should try to add in an eye-cream in the morning and an exfoliator once a week.

“Some great men’s products to fit into this routine are: Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash (cleanser), Clinique for Men face Scrub (exfoliator), Super Facialist Dark Circles Eye Cream, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream (moisturiser), Dr Ceuracle Cica Regen Anti-Dust Sun Gel SPF 50+ (SPF), Medik8 Crystal Retinal, starting at strength 1 (retinol).”

Women

Now it’s a bit warmer, I have made my routine a bit simpler. In the morning, I use a gentle cleanser, hydrating toner, targeted serum, moisturiser and SPF. As Andrew said, SPF is one step you cannot skip. In the evening, I double cleanse (as removing makeup and SPF takes more than one cleanse) and follow the same routine, but instead of SPF, I alternate a targeted night treatment, such as an enzyme or retinol or a hydrating sleep mask. Two or three times a week, I also exfoliate with a physical exfoliator, which gently removes any dead skin.

My current favourite products are: Aromatica Reviving Rose Infusion Cream Cleanser (morning cleanser), Sioris Feel So Fresh Toner, Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Serum, BYBI C-Caf Day Cream (moisturiser), Dr Ceuracle Cica Regen Anti- Dust Sun Gel SPF 50+ (SPF), The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter (evening first cleanse), La Roche Posay Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel (evening second cleanse), REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic (toner), Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum, Huxley Good Night Sleep Mask (moisturiser). For the alternating treatments, I use Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum or Murad Night Fix Enzyme Treatment.

There is no one-size-fits-all routine, so it’s important to do research and find what works for your skin. There are products out there for every budget and smaller/sample sizes are available. Get to know your ingredients and get what work for you.

Instagram & Facebook: @raakhitanvimakeup