Siraj breaks into top 15 after heroics in England series finale

INDIA fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has jumped to a career-best 15th spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings, following his match-winning performance in the final Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj’s fiery spell helped India snatch a dramatic six-run win, levelling the five-match series 2-2.

The 31-year-old was named Player of the Match after taking nine wickets, including a five-for in the second innings. With England needing just 35 runs on the final day and four wickets in hand, Siraj charged in to remove three batters – including Gus Atkinson as the final wicket – turning the tide in India’s favour.

This latest rise in the rankings surpasses his previous best of 16th, achieved in January 2024. Siraj’s relentless effort throughout the series also made him the highest wicket-taker, claiming 23 scalps across five Tests.



When the Indian team arrived in England, Siraj was expected to play a supporting role to Jasprit Bumrah. But the absence of veteran Mohammed Shami due to injury, and Bumrah’s limited availability across just three matches for workload management, thrust Siraj into a leading role.

He embraced the challenge with heart and determination, bowling more than 185 overs across the series. According to CricViz, Siraj induced 283 false shots – including edges and misses – showing his ability to trouble batters consistently.

India won the Tests in Birmingham and at The Oval – notably the two matches Bumrah did not play – thanks in large part to Siraj’s contributions. His efforts earned admiration across teams.

“You’ve got to tip your cap,” England coach Brendon McCullum said. “A guy playing his fifth Test of the series, still bowling 90mph in the 30th over and taking five wickets to win the game – fair play.”

England’s Joe Root, who scored his third century in the series, called Siraj a “real warrior,” while former India captain Virat Kohli praised his teammate’s spirit: “Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him,” Kohli wrote on X.

Siraj, speaking after the match, said he does not think about when or how much he has to bowl. “You bowl every ball for your country, not for yourself,” he said. “Whether it’s the sixth over or the ninth, I don’t care.”

Jasprit Bumrah, despite featuring in only three matches, continues to lead the ICC Test bowling rankings with 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna also had a breakthrough performance, moving up to a career-best 59th position in the rankings. He and Siraj became only the second Indian pace duo to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test match – a feat last achieved by spinners Bishan Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna in 1969 against Australia.

