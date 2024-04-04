  • Thursday, April 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

ASIA

Singapore reports surge in scams targeting migrant maids

According to the government, 500 foreign maids were duped in 2023

Photo:iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

AS MANY AS 500 migrant maids working in Singapore fell victim to scams last year, an increase of 18 per cent from the 423 cases of duping reported in 2022, according to home affairs minister K Shanmugam.

Most of the domestic workers in Singapore come from India, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asian countries.

Responding to a question in Parliament on Wednesday (3), Shanmugam said that agencies regularly carry out anti-scam education efforts for workers employed in Singapore.

“As many as 500 migrant maids fell victim to scams in 2023. It is 18 per cent increase from the 423 duping cases reported in 2022,” he told the Parliament.

“As part of the ministry of manpower’s mandatory settling-in programme, workers are taught measures that they can adopt to protect themselves from scams,” Shanmugam said in a written reply to a question on raising workers’ awareness in such cases.

“They are educated on the latest scam trends, so that they are equipped to detect scams and become advocates for scam prevention within their own community,” The Straits Times quoted Shanmugam as responding to the question in the house.

According to the annual scams statistics for 2023, the number of scam cases hit a record high, with a total of 46,563 cases reported.

Over £382 million was lost that year, and more than £1.4 billion has been lost to scams since 2019.

The top three types of scams which foreign maids fell for in 2021 were phishing, Internet love and loan scams, the police said.

The police also run the Domestic Guardians Programme, which trains migrant domestic workers on how to prevent common crimes such as housebreaking, trespassing, and scams.

In 2022, 357 domestic (foreign) workers fell prey to scams, a rise from the 216 victims in 2020, according to a report.

(PTI)

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka’s Gunawardena says China to develop ‘strategic infrastructure’
PAKISTAN
Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial, Pakistan’s top court rules
News
Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan’s prime minister for second term
HEADLINE STORY
Firefighters blame safety lapses for Bangladesh fire as toll rises to 46
News
Abu Dhabi Hindu temple to open for public on March 1
News
Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan prime minister as PML-N, PPP strike deal
News
Protests erupt in Pakistan as Imran Khan supporters clash with police
News
Indian state to enact divisive uniform personal laws
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan, wife jailed for 7 years over illegal marriage
News
Party with links to Mumbai attacks mastermind contests Pakistan polls
News
Pakistan seals plan to sell national airline
News
Imran Khan’s party fights to stay visible

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW