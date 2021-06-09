Singapore polytechnic suspends lecturer over racist remarks

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ShilpaSharma

A SINGAPORE polytechnic lecturer of Chinese origin has been suspended for allegedly making racist remarks towards an interracial couple of Indian and Chinese descent.

The incident was captured on a video that went viral over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) said the lecturer was suspended.

“We regret that the individual in question is a member of our staff. We take a very serious view of the matter as the remarks made by the individual are highly offensive, disrespectful and goes against our staff Code of Conduct and values as a community,” the spokesperson said.

“We are investigating this matter internally, including considering the appropriate disciplinary action to be taken,” the spokesperson said.

There would be no further commenting as police are investigating the matter, the spokesperson added.

The incident took place on Saturday (5) night, when Dave Prakash, 26, was with his girlfriend, Jacqueline Ho, 27, at Orchard Road.

They were approached by the Chinese man, who said it was a “disgrace for a Chinese girl and an Indian man to be together”, among other disapproving remarks.

“I’ve got nothing against you personally, but I think it’s racist that the Indian prey on a Chinese girl,” he said.

Prakash confronted the man, while Ho recorded a video of the entire episode.

Prakash posted the video online hoping that people will know it is “not okay to shame others based on their race and skin colour”.

Sharing the video on Facebook on Sunday (6), home affairs and law minister K Shanmugam wrote: “I used to believe that Singapore was moving in the right direction on racial tolerance and harmony. Based on recent events, I am not so sure anymore.”

He described the incident as “quite unacceptable” and “very worrying”.