Simran Budharup: I will never leave this show

By: ASJAD NAZIR

ONE of the big television success stories of 2021 has been popular Star Plus serial Pandya Store.

The family drama has connected with audiences in a big way and one of the stand-out lead performers has been young actress Simran Budharup. That star-making turn has gained her a big fan following and set up the talented television actress for a huge career ahead.

Eastern Eye caught up with Simran Budharup to discuss her Pandya Store journey and future hopes.

What is it that first connected you to acting?

It was not planned and just happened. When I was a kid, I used to watch all the serials and would imitate whatever they were doing on TV. So, I was interested in acting, but I didn’t think of it. In school and college, I used to participate in monologue competitions and managed to reach the state level as well.

How did you feel about landing a lead role in Pandya Store and how does this compare to other shows you have done?

It is a turning point in my career. I’m very lucky to be a part of Pandya Store. And talking about the comparison, I cannot compare any show with each other. I have learned from all of them. So, I can’t compare but Pandya Store is the biggest opportunity I have got till date.

How much does the success of the show mean to you?

It means a lot and I probably won’t get to do a show like this one in the next four to five years. However, if I get something better, a film or a show, then I will do that also along with this one. But I will never leave this show. And I’m sure if Pandya Store does like this then it will be the number one show in the upcoming year.

Why do you think the show has become so popular?

Because everyone is so dedicated towards their work. I learnt a lot here. And the USP of the show is everyone is holding each other and uplifting one another.

What has been the most memorable moment from working on the show?

The whole trip to Ajmer was so memorable. Everyone’s bond with each other has become stronger. We hung out together after pack-up also.

What are your future hopes from the show?

I want the show to carry on doing well. It is doing good now and like I said, I know it will be the top show in the upcoming year.

What has it been like working during a pandemic?

I think we are blessed because people didn’t have anything to do in the pandemic, but we were shooting. Being away from family was a bit difficult, but we were working, and I am grateful for that.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

Nowadays, I don’t get time because of the shooting schedule, so I watch Netflix only. Previously I used to watch all the serials.

Do you have a dream role?

I would love to do the role of a drug addict. I wanted to play a ghost and I got the opportunity to do it.

Who would you love to work with?

In TV, I would love to work with Jennifer Winget. I feel she is so pretty. I would also love to work with Sumedh Mudgalkar. I used to see his show Ashoka when I was young and had a big crush on him.

If you could master something new what would it be?

Singing. I’m learning now but I have time to master it.

What inspires you?

I always want to do different things. I wanted to become a mountaineer, pilot, tattoo artist, but now I have become an actor, so I can do everything that I want. So, playing different characters inspires me.

Why do you love your profession as an actor?

(Smiles) I love to see myself on TV.