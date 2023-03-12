Website Logo
  • Sunday, March 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Silicon Valley Bank collapse: UK tries hard to minimise damage

It was the biggest bank failure in the US since the 2008 financial crisis

People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday (12) that he was working with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to “avoid or minimise damage” caused by the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank’s UK branch.

“We worked at a breakneck pace over the weekend, through the night,” Hunt told Sky News.

“We will present plans very soon to ensure that people are able to meet their cashflow requirements to pay their employees.”

Hunt stated that efforts are being made to find a “longer-term solution that minimises, or even completely avoids, losses to some of our most promising companies.”

Friday’s dramatic failure of the US bank SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest in the US since the 2008 financial crisis.

Given the importance of the bank to its customers, its failure could have a significant impact on some companies, Hunt said.

Advisory firm Rothschild & Co is exploring options for the UK arm, called Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited, as insolvency looms, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Saturday. The BoE has said that it is seeking a court order to place the UK arm into an insolvency procedure.

More than 250 UK tech firm chief executives signed a letter addressed to Hunt on Saturday (11) calling for government intervention, a copy seen by Reuters shows.

Under insolvency proceedings for banks in Britain, some depositors are eligible for up to £85,000 ($102,000) of compensation for cash held at lenders, or £170,000 for joint accounts. Customers may not be able to recover deposits in excess of that.

Hunt reiterated comments by the BoE that overall Silicon Valley Bank has a limited presence in Britain and does not perform functions critical to the financial system.

Still, in the US, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which was appointed receiver, was trying to find another bank over the weekend that was willing to merge with Silicon Valley Bank, people familiar with the matter said, to minimise the fallout.

Some financial industry executives and investors are growing increasingly concerned that the collapse of the bank could have a domino effect on other US regional banks if regulators did not find a buyer over the weekend to protect uninsured deposits.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Silicon Valley Bank has exposure to over 20 Indian startups: Report
INTERNATIONAL
OneWeb launches 40 satellites with SpaceX
US
Should posts containing the word ‘shaheed’ be taken down? Meta’s board to review
HEADLINE STORY
Boeing to set up 737 freighter conversion facility in India
UK
Sanjeev Gupta set to take control of Simec Group, to rejig metals empire
Business
Call to reduce pension scheme threshold to help Asian women
Business
Ajay Banga calls for a revamp of development model
INDIA
Adani Group pre-pays share-backed loans
INDIA
India, Sri Lanka mulling over using Indian rupee for bilateral trade
US
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: Cognizant co-founder
UK
CBI’s Tony Danker steps aside for misconduct probe
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka president says China agreed to restructure loans
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW