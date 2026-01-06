Siddhashram UK trustee Dilip Chaubal passes away

Highlights

Dilip Chaubal served as trustee and public relations officer for International Siddhashram Shakti Centre until his death on 2 January 2026.

Long-standing member of Harrow Interfaith Executive, respected for wisdom and exemplary conduct in promoting interfaith harmony.

Worked as Harrow Council security officer and in Garavi Gujarat sales department, known for professionalism and ever-present smile.

The Siddhashram UK family and the wider community are mourning the loss of Dilip Chaubal, a trustee and public relations officer for the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, who passed away on 2 January 2026.

In a statement, Siddhashram described his passing as a profound loss, noting that while he has "left this land, he will never be forgotten." Dilip's demise has left what the organisation called an irreplaceable void among those who knew and worked with him.

Dilip played a significant role in the spiritual, social and interfaith life of the community, serving for many years on the Harrow Interfaith Executive, where he was widely respected for his wisdom, balance, and exemplary conduct.

He was also a dedicated volunteer with Siddhashram UK, devoting much of his life to community service.

Alongside his voluntary and interfaith work, Dilip served Harrow Council as a security officer, where he was known for his professionalism, warmth, and ever-present smile.

He also worked in the sales department of Garavi Gujarat, reflecting his long-standing association with community-focused institutions.

Tributes and legacy

Friends and colleagues remember him as a gentle and compassionate individual, always ready to help and guided by strong values of service and kindness.

Members of the Siddhashram community shared the sentiment that "Grief is the price we pay for love," reflecting the deep affection felt for Dilip.

Paying tribute, HH Guruji said, "Dilipbhai lived a life of quiet seva. His humility, faith, and selfless dedication to humanity reflect the highest spiritual values. Such souls do not depart; they continue to guide us through their karmic legacy."

Dilip Chaubal will be remembered not only for his service and dedication, but for respect and reassurance he offered to those around him. He is survived by a community that continues to honour his life and legacy.