Navratri celebrated at British Parliament as Siddhashram honours 20 immigration officers

LONDON: The historic House of Commons witnessed a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality and community service on Monday (12 October), as the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK organised a special Navratri celebration and honour ceremony at the British Parliament.

The event was led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, founder of Siddhashram Dham, in the presence of Padma Shri Bob Blackman MP, HM Inspector Paul Smith from the Home Office, the Mayor of Harrow, Cllr Yogesh Teli, Shri Advait Yog Bhushan from Rishikesh, India, and distinguished community representatives.

One of the significant highlights of the ceremony was the recognition of 20 immigration officers for their contributions and services. HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji honoured the officers in a special presentation, acknowledging their dedication and professional responsibilities.

Siddhashram Event Siddhashram

The occasion also witnessed the presentation of three world records and one Indian record, celebrating achievements of international significance.

Another important development was the launch of the World Peace Organisation, reinforcing the message of global harmony, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

The celebration featured traditional Garba performances, prayers and the collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa for world peace, bringing the spiritual essence of Navratri to the heart of British democracy. The event also included the launch of a book by Siya Jain from Australia.

The celebration held special significance as Siddhashram marked 25 years of charitable and community initiatives promoting diversity, alongside 20 years of its Navratri celebrations.

The event brought together participants and representatives connected with the UK, India, Australia and Europe, reflecting Siddhashram's international outreach.

The programme was organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK in collaboration with Network 10 India News Channel and Sanskar TV, with Garavi Gujarat as a media partner.