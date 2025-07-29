Siddhashram in London comes alive with Shravan devotion and Shiv bhajans

Siddhashram in London witnessed a profound spiritual surge as hundreds of devotees marked the first Monday of Shravan, which is the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, with unwavering faith and devotion.

The temple gates opened at 6:00 am, and from dawn till dusk, streams of worshippers offered jal abhishek, prayers, and silent meditation. The evening’s Bhajan Sandhya emerged as the day's spiritual pinnacle, led by His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, accompanied by Saint Jentiram Bapa from Jamnagar, India. The resonant chants of Om Namah Shivay and traditional bhajans enveloped the temple, creating a divine ambience.

In his address, Guruji reflected on the inner meaning of Shravan, urging devotees to view rituals as doorways to introspection and spiritual elevation.

“Temples bring us closer not just to God, but to ourselves. Bhajans and mantras cleanse the mind and awaken the soul,” he said.

Guruji spoke about the Samudra Manthan legend, where Lord Shiva consumed poison to save the cosmos, becoming Neelkanth. “Offering milk and water is symbolic,” he explained. “Milk represents the moon, while water signifies the sacred Ganga flowing from Shiva’s locks, both gestures of love and reverence.”

He also traced the origin of Shravan to the Shravana Nakshatra, associated with Lord Vishnu and the act of divine listening. The month, he added, is ideal for chanting, satsang, and spiritual practices.

Concluding the evening, Guruji left devotees with a simple but profound message:

“True peace lies in selfless service. When we serve others with love, we serve God Himself.”

