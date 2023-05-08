Website Logo
  • Monday, May 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shubhman Gill to lend voice for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Shubhman is currently busy playing for Gujrat Titans in the 16th edition of IPL.

Shubman Gill (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sony Pictures India has announced that Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill will be the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming movie. The Indian batter will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sharing the update, Shubhman took to Instagram and wrote, “Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice for the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. The trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action.”

The news has left his fans excited.

“Leaving the mark in every field,” a social media user commented.

“Wohooo super excited,” another one wrote.

Excited about it, Shubhman further said, “I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie.”

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, added, “June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics.”

Meanwhile, Shubhman is currently busy playing for Gujrat Titans in the 16th edition of IPL.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Chrome Pictures launches exciting new initiative Paying It Forward
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor dazzles at King Charles’ coronation concert
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan Khan as Piku turns 8
NEWS
Modern Love Chennai to be out on this date
Hollywood News
Jameela Jamil ‘pulled out’ of You audition because she didn’t want to shoot intimate scenes
Entertainment
Aamir Khan in Nepal to attend meditation programme
Entertainment
People calling for ban on The Kerala Story as wrong as those against…
NEWS
Manipuri film Ishanou recognised as World Classic; set to premiere at Cannes 2023
NEWS
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie attend King Charles III’s coronation
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan pushed to September 7
MUSIC
Coachella 2023: Pakistani actor feels his country didn’t cheer for Ali Sethi as…
NEWS
Coronation: All you need to know about showbiz side of enthronement
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW