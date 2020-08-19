Shubhaavi: I want to convince audiences I’m real despite being on reel

TELEVISION STAR RECALLS HER CAREER JOURNEY AND EXPERIENCES

by ASJAD NAZIR

TALENTED TV star Shubhaavi Choksey started her career in top gear in 2006 with mega-hit TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and hasn’t looked back since.

By wisely choosing quality over quantity, the naturally gifted actress has lit up some of the most successful Indian TV dramas of all time with her bright presence and natural flair for performance. Even when she took a long break, the actress marched right back into the middle of the action. She is currently playing a lead role in popular Star Plus serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and recently commenced shooting again during lockdown.

Eastern Eye caught up with Shubhaavi Choksey to discuss her terrific TV journey, current serial, working under challenging conditions and future hopes.

You have worked on some incredibly successful shows. How do you look back on your acting journey?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came in my life when I needed monetary stability as I had lost my father. Little did I know that it would be the best project to start off my television career with. It gave me the fame that I had never imagined. Since then, I have been blessed with great projects and great roles. Honestly, I think my journey has just started.

Who has been the most memorable person you have worked with?

Every project has people I have strong memories with. They have taught me things not only professionally, but personally too. Whether it’s the cast like Smriti Irani Malhotra, Shilpa Saklani, Rakshanda, Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar or my directors like Gary Binder, Deepak Chauhan, Muzzamil Desai, Khwaaja Mughal and Punit Gandhi. Infact, the entire cast and crew of Kasautii is one of the closest to my heart. Creative people have played an important role too, like Shivangi, Mitu, Shreya and Aakansha.

What keeps you motivated?

The desire to be creative is my motivation. To convince the audience I’m real despite being on the reel and a desire to connect with the audience emotionally even for a split second is my motivation. The desire to convince myself sometimes I am her, yet not her is my motivation.

What has the experience of acting in Kasautii Zindagii Kay been like?

Kasautii is larger than life on screen, but we have tried to keep our acting as natural as possible and that is mainly because of our director Muzzamil Desai. I started work after a long sabbatical of six years, but it is because of him and the creative team that I could perform with so much ease and comfort. (Co-star) Uday Tikekar sir is an institution in himself – I have learnt and still am learning so much from him. In fact, I am grateful to Deepak C and Khwaaja M too.

What has been the highlight of Kasautii Zindagii Kay for you?

Hands down the highlight is the crazy cast. This camaraderie is extremely close to my heart. We have a lot of fun. Luckily, our makeup rooms are in the extreme corner of the studio, else we would definitely have complaints about noise pollution.

How do you keep up with the demanding schedule of working on Indian TV?

I have a great support system. I have two mothers – one by birth and one thanks to my husband. Both of them have always encouraged me. They both are more than happy to take care of their grandson. My husband juggles between Dubai and Mumbai, but when Harshal is here I don’t have to worry.

What has been the biggest lesson of working on television?

The art of delivering your best each and every time regardless of there being time restrictions, due to telecast or you not feeling well or any other reason. The show must go on genuinely applies for television.

Would you say your approach as an actor has changed?

Yes, definitely, it has changed. Television was very different in 2004. In fact, Indian cinema too! Now it’s more natural, more organic. Plus after becoming a mother, I too have changed. (Laughs) Would it be modest for me to say that I have become wiser?

What is it like working during the Covid-19 lockdown?

The first day of shoot was extremely uncomfortable as I was concentrating on the safety aspects more than my performance. I decided that very day that if I’m going to shoot then I will be careful, but keep it at the back of my mind rather than in front of it.

Do you have a dream role you would love to play?

I am greedy so want to do many roles. I definitely want to be a part of a superhero project and do some nice action scenes. I have never romanced anyone on screen so that would be nice, and also do a comedy flick.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

My first choice is always a superhero movie. If not that, then I will pick up any comedy or inspirational film. I have binge watched all my favourite films recently, including Matrix, Batman series, Sherlock Holmes movies and series, Dil Chahta Hai, Baahubali, Lagaan and many more. (Laughs) In fact, I was on repeat telecast.

What inspires you?

Life inspires me. People inspire me. The want to make my imagination my reality inspires me. The need to fulfil my dreams in this life inspires me. The pure yearning of becoming a better human being inspires me.