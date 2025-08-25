Skip to content
Thousands gather for Manthan Mahotsav 2025 in East London

The celebrations, held from 10 to 17 August at Swaminarayan Sports World in Wanstead, coincided with the 38th Patotsav of the temple and the 23rd Patotsav of the installation of Shri Ghanshyam Maharaj

Thousands gather for Manthan Mahotsav 2025 in East London
Aug 25, 2025
The Shri Kutch Satsang Swaminarayan Mandir in East London marked two major milestones this month with a week-long festival that drew more than 8,000 devotees and community members.

The celebrations, held from 10 to 17 August at Swaminarayan Sports World in Wanstead, coincided with the 38th Patotsav of the temple and the 23rd Patotsav of the installation of Shri Ghanshyam Maharaj. The event, named Manthan Mahotsav 2025, was held under the patronage of Pujya Acharya Shri Kaushalendra Prasadji Maharaj and S.G. Mahant Swami Shri Dharmanandandasji.

Dignitaries including Deputy Mahant Shri Bhagwatjivandasji Swami, Pujya Kothari Parshad Shri Jadavji Bhagat, Harrow Mayor Anjana Patel, councillors from Newham, Redbridge, Epping and Harrow, Professor Kishan Devani BEM, and members of the Shri Swaminarayan Gadi Parivar UK attended the occasion.

A highlight of the festival was the recitation of the ‘Vasudev Mahatmya Katha’ by saints of Bhuj Mandir. Revered within the Swaminarayan tradition, the text was being recited in the UK for the first time. The Katha began on 11 August and concluded with the Mahabhishek on the final day, inspiring devotees with messages of faith, unity, and service.

India’s Independence Day was also observed on 15 August with a flag-hoisting ceremony, the singing of the national anthem, and prasad distribution.

Alongside spiritual activities, the festival celebrated culture, education, and youth engagement. Students from the temple’s Gujarati school were honoured for outstanding results, including GCSE achievements in Gujarati. The youth wing organised a games night for children and teenagers, while a cultural evening featured traditional dances, plays, and devotional performances.

Temple leaders and saints reflected on its 38-year journey, emphasising values of love, respect, unity, and collective growth. Inspired by the symbolism of Samudra Manthan and this year’s Mahakumbh, the Manthan Mahotsav reinforced the Swaminarayan ethos of contemplation, harmony, and shared devotion.

british hindusshri kutch satsang swaminarayan mandir

