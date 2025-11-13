Shivam Budhiraja: How one entrepreneur is changing the way India thinks about money

Shivam Budhiraja isn’t your typical finance content creator. With over 270,000 followers across social media, he has built a reputation for breaking down complex financial concepts into stories that are as relatable as they are actionable. But the social media star’s journey to becoming a financial influencer started not with money, but with cars.

The start of a journey

Long before Shivam was demystifying compounding interest or investment strategies, he was building Team Car Delight, one of India’s leading automobile communities. “My automobile journey began not just out of passion, but with purpose,” he says. “I noticed a massive gap in the kind of information people were consuming. Misinformation, half-baked reviews, content made only for views — people were getting misled. I wanted to change that.”

The idea was simple yet ambitious: build a platform that provided authentic, well-researched information so anyone could make informed decisions without spending days online. Even after eight years, users still tell him that the depth of content is unmatched — a compliment Shivam treasures deeply. “I didn’t switch niches — I solved the same problem in two different worlds: misinformation.”

Discovering the finance gap

Over time, Shivam realised the same challenge existed in personal finance. “Even highly educated people were struggling with basic money concepts,” he notes. “We know calculus, but not compounding. Most people still think in old-school ways —save in FDs, avoid risk, rely on friends for tips. Hardly anyone talks about investing properly or diversification.”

It became clear: finance in India was complicated, intimidating, and, most importantly, not relatable. “That’s what led to creating content that makes money talk easy, practical, and even fun to learn,” he explains.

Storytelling as a financial tool

Shivam’s approach to content is rooted in storytelling. “Most topics are based on what my audience actually struggles with,” he says. He dives into comments, DMs, and even memes to understand what people are curious or confused about. Every video, post, or story is then crafted around one simple

Question: How can this be turned into a relatable story that teaches something useful?

“I try to wrap it in a story that makes you say, ‘Oh, that’s me!’ while also helping you make smarter decisions.”

Humour, real-life examples, and practical tips keep his audience engaged while ensuring they walk away with actionable insights. Salary hikes, tax season, festive sales, or viral money trends — all become teaching moments for savvy money decisions.

Lessons from experience

For Shivam, the most important lesson in personal finance is deceptively simple: start early, no matter how small. “Motivation gets you started, but discipline keeps you consistent. What compounds over time isn’t just money — it’s discipline. Small consistent actions done with patience can quietly create extraordinary results over time.”

This philosophy is mirrored in his content. One of his most frequent recommendations: track every rupee. “Budgeting isn’t about restriction — it’s about awareness,” he explains. “When you understand your spending patterns, you take control of your money instead of letting it control you.”

He also addresses common mistakes young Indians make; chasing trends, copying friends’ investment choices, and panicking during market dips. “Real investing isn’t about copying — it’s about clarity and conviction,” he says.

Building community and impact

Shivam’s proudest moments as a creator and entrepreneur come from the personal connections he forms with his audience. “People say, ‘My entire family watches your content together,’ or ‘I want to become like you one day.’ Even people in their 60s watch our content, and when they see me, they often say they wish they had access to this kind of information earlier. That’s the real impact — it tells me I’m not just creating, I’m shaping perspectives.”

Feedback like this fuels him. “When someone says, ‘Your video changed how I think about this,’ or ‘I finally understood something I’d been confused about for years,’ that feeling is unbeatable. It’s what pushes me to go deeper, research better, and make every piece of content genuinely valuable.”

Making finance fun

Finance is often viewed as boring or intimidating, but Shivam works to change that. “If we start talking about tax planning or compounding without context, half the audience will scroll away,” he laughs. That’s why every video, blog, or social post is carefully crafted to balance education and entertainment. Stories, humour, and real-life examples ensure people stay engaged—and more importantly, learn something meaningful along

the way. “If someone smiles and says, ‘I finally understood that concept,’ that’s the real win!”

The big myths and habits

Shivam also tackles myths that hold people back. “I wish everyone would stop believing, ‘I don’t make enough to need a budget.’ Budgeting isn’t about restriction—it’s about awareness. It’s not how much you make—it’s how intentionally you use it.”

One habit he swears by for financial health is tracking every rupee. Awareness, clarity, and consistency—these principles form the backbone of his financial philosophy.

Looking ahead

Shivam sees his work not as content creation, but as connection. He believes true influence is not about popularity, but purpose. “What drives me every day is knowing my content doesn’t just reach people—it stays with them. To inspire others to believe they can understand, create, and grow too. That’s what true influence is about.”

From building communities around cars to transforming how young Indians perceive money, Shivam Budhiraja exemplifies a mission-driven approach to content creation. He is proof that financial literacy doesn’t need to be intimidating—it can be accessible, relatable, and even fun. “Personal finance isn’t about waiting for more—it’s about doing more with what you already have.”

