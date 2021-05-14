Trending Now
Sheikh Hasina congratulates Assam’s new chief minister


Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina (R) greets her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on March 26, 2021. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina (R) greets her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on March 26, 2021. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

BANGLADESH prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (14) congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma who assumed office as the new chief minister of Assam.

Sarma was on Monday (10) sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Assam.

“PM #SheikhHasina invited Indian State of Assam to reap benefits from #Bangladesh’s growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of BD-Ind relationships while congratulating @himantabiswa as new CM of Assam and wishing him success in leading his pluralistic state,” Bangladesh’s foreign affairs ministry said in a tweet.
In his response, Sarma said he valued and cherished the good wishes of Hasina.

“Assam is committed to pursue the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi who recently said while in Bangladesh “Let India and Bangladesh move forward together.” We shall continue to gain mutually,” he said in a tweet.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh in March on his first trip to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak and held talks with Hasina.








