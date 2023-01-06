She-Hulk actor Jameela Jamil flays PM Sunak: ‘Unelected, out of touch, TOSSER’

The actor of Asian origin said Sunak’s government was trying to stop people from staging strike in a country that it “absolutely buggered” and called it dictatorship, not leadership.

(L) UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images) and Jameela Jamil (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

By: Shubham Ghosh

She-Hulk actor Jameela Jamil on Friday (6) came up with an explosive post on her Instagram account where she blasted UK prime minister Rishi Sunak calling him “Unelected, out of touch, right wing, TOSSER”. She started off the post with “I cannot stress this enough… F*CK RISHI SUNAK” before taking him on.

The 36-year-old Jamil, who is of Asian heritage like Sunak, went on to add, “Trying to stop people from being able to strike in a country that his twat government have absolutely buggered… is dictatorship, not leadership. These people are striking because their jobs don’t pay enough for them to SURVIVE. This billionaire clown wants to silence them. We cannot let that happen.”

Sunak became the prime minister in October last year after Britain’s politics witnessed some dramatic episodes. After he stepped down as the finance minister from the government of Boris Johnson, the latter’s quit in July, paving way for a contest between Sunak and former foreign secretary Liz Truss to emerge as his successor.

Sunak lost the contest but Truss could not survive even two months after taking over in early September, resulting in the former becoming the UK’s first British-Asian premier. His government continues to face challenges on various fronts, including economic and he has now a major challenge in leading his beleaguered Conservative Party in the next general elections.

That was not all.

Jamil, who has also worked in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, also shared an equally stormy caption with her post.

She wrote, “PAY. AND. PROTECT. THE. PEOPLE. WHO. KEEP. YOUR. COUNTRY. FUNCTIONING. A. LIVING. WAGE” and then slammed some of the top leaders of Asian origin, including Sunak, home secretary Suella Braverman and her predecessor Priti Patel saying how about sending them to Rwanda instead of migrants coming to Britain.

She also called them “embarrassment to Asians” and said “three coconuts have never been more desperate to assimilate to white people in their lives”.

“Can’t we send suella, priti and rishi to Rwanda instead? It wouldn’t even hurt them to be called an embarrassment to Asians because three coconuts have never been more desperate to assimilate to white people in their lives. Pick me, bigoted, fascist dogs,” Jamil wrote.

In conclusion, the actor-presenter wrote, “Direct your rage at the government abusing the human and working rights of the people who keep you safe and running, not the people striking for their safety and survival. BEFORE IT BECOMES ILLEGAL TO DIRECT ANY RAGE AT THE GOVERNMENT.”

The post by Jamil, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, received mixed response from fans.

“This has been the plan since we left the EU, the absolute destruction of worker’s rights, this is just the start,” one person said.

Another user agreed with the post’s sentiment but differed with the idea of attacking one person.

“As much as I agree with the sentiment of this post completely, we cannot personally attack a single person on the internet and then be surprised when something happens to them… Replace his name with someone you care about and see how you’d feel if you wrote that sentence out them,” the person wrote.

A third responded to the celebrity’s post saying, “Usually if you’re job doesn’t pay enough, you find another… not refuse to work until you get your demands met.”

“While I get what you’re saying, this also screams out of touch. Much more to it,” said a fourth.