Shashi Tharoor praises Priyanka Chopra at Harvard India Conference as actor responds to “India proud” remark

Highlights

Politician and actor reconnect backstage after more than a decade

Tharoor calls her appearance on the Harvard platform a rare achievement

Chopra thanks him and praises his presence at her panel

A reunion on a global academic stage

Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra crossed paths backstage at the Harvard India Conference, where both were invited as headline speakers.

The meeting marked their first interaction in more than a decade, with Chopra delivering the closing keynote at the event hosted at Harvard University.

“A stage Indians rarely get to appear on”

Sharing photographs from the encounter, Tharoor praised Chopra’s global achievements, writing that she had made India proud by succeeding on what he described as a rare platform for Indian voices. He also commended her poise and thoughtful presence during the conference.

In a light-hearted note, he identified a third person in the photo as his aide, adding a personal touch to the message.

Priyanka Chopra’s warm reply

Chopra responded by resharing the post and expressing admiration for Tharoor’s oratory and wit. She thanked him for attending her panel and wished him well, referencing his recent minor injury.

Earlier in February, Tharoor sustained a hairline fracture after stumbling on Parliament stairs but continued attending sessions, at times using a wheelchair.

Online reactions reflect shared pride

Social media responses to the exchange echoed a sense of collective pride, with many users noting the significance of Indian figures representing the country in influential global forums.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra

On the professional front, Chopra is set to appear as pirate Ercell in the action thriller The Bluff, backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios alongside Amazon MGM Studios, with a scheduled release on 25 February.

She will also star opposite Mahesh Babu in Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Together, the exchange at Harvard and her upcoming projects underline Chopra’s continuing presence across global conversations and mainstream cinema alike.