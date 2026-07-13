'52 Blue': A film that refuses to be pigeonholed

Some films announce exactly what they are within the first ten minutes. You know whether you’re watching a political drama, a sports film, a social commentary or a family story. 52 Blue, which premiered at the gala opening of the Indian Film Festival in Birmingham last Friday evening, does none of these things.

Under the direction of Ali El Arabi, and carried by a cast including Neha Dhupia, Adil Hussain, Yadav Shahidhar and Arya Appukattan, it refuses to be neatly categorised. Strangely enough, that is precisely what makes it such an engaging piece of cinema.

This is a film that continually sidesteps expectations. It is not overtly political, yet politics quietly lingers in the background. It is not explicitly about culture, though questions of identity, migration and belonging shape the lives of its characters. Nor is it a conventional football film. Football provides the framework, but the real story lies in the people who orbit around it. The result is a film that feels less interested in reaching conclusions than in observing life’s complexities.

In an age when cinema often seems determined to deliver a message, 52 Blue has the confidence simply to watch. El Arabi allows scenes to unfold naturally, resisting the temptation to manipulate either the audience or his characters. The performances are understated throughout. There are no grand speeches or theatrical emotional breakdowns, just believable people trying to navigate uncertain lives. The effect is almost poetic, allowing silence and expression to say as much as dialogue.

It is not overtly political, yet politics quietly lingers in the background Ali El Arabi

Those expecting an action-packed sporting drama may be surprised. Football here is less about goals, trophies and sporting glory than about hope, escape and human connection. It acts as the thread linking different lives and aspirations rather than dominating the narrative. In many ways, a football idol like Messi becomes a metaphor for dreams which often prove harder to achieve than expected.

Running quietly alongside this is the film’s depiction of migrant workers. They remain on the edges of the story, yet their presence is impossible to ignore. Many appear vulnerable to exploitation, trapped between ambition and circumstance, vulnerable to those prepared to profit from their desperation. El Arabi neither sensationalises nor sentimentalises their situation. Instead, he presents it with restraint, trusting audiences to recognise the injustice without being instructed how to feel. That subtlety is one of the film’s greatest strengths.

Its treatment of culture is equally assured. Rather than reducing identity to slogans or stereotypes, 52 Blue presents culture as something lived rather than proclaimed. It appears in family relationships, everyday conversations and personal decisions. Nothing feels forced or symbolic for its own sake. The cast handles these moments with quiet conviction, making the characters feel authentic rather than representative.

What stayed with me most, however, was the film’s emotional honesty. Life rarely divides itself into simple categories, and neither does 52 Blue. We all carry multiple identities at once. We are shaped by family, work, nationality, ambition and circumstance, often pulling us in different directions simultaneously. The film understands this complexity without ever becoming self-important or overly philosophical.

The pacing too is deliberately measured. Some viewers may wish events unfolded more quickly, but the gentle rhythm suits the story perfectly. It allows us to spend time with the characters rather than rushing them from one dramatic incident to the next. The film asks for patience, and it rewards that patience.

Walking out of the cinema, I found myself thinking less about individual scenes than about the atmosphere the film had created. Like a good novel, a memorable poem or an evocative painting, it lingered long after the closing credits. Not because it shouted the loudest, but because it whispered with confidence.

Ultimately, 52 Blue is an ambivalent film, and I mean that entirely as a compliment. It refuses to squeeze itself into a single genre or a single message because life itself rarely fits into convenient boxes. Politics, culture, family, ambition and sport overlap constantly, and El Arabi captures that untidy reality with intelligence and compassion.

Sometimes the most memorable works of art are not those that provide certainty, but those that leave us reflecting on the questions they raise. 52 Blue is one of those films: quietly intelligent, gently moving and refreshingly understated.

Ratings: **** (four stars)