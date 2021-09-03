Sharman Joshi set to make his debut in Telugu cinema

Sharman Joshi (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Skypass Entertainment)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, whose filmography includes such successful films as Rang De Basanti (2006), Golmaal (2006), and 3 Idiots (2009), is set to make his debut in Tollywood.

According to reports, the actor has signed on to play an important role in the upcoming Telugu-language film Music School. Popular actress Shriya Saran has been cast to play the female lead. Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj, Vinay Varma, Ozu Barua, Suhasini Mulay, and Gracy Goswamy round out the cast. Filmmaker Papa Rao Biyyala is attached to direct the film.

Touted to be a musical drama, Music School will reportedly be a satire on the present Indian education system where children are raised only to be an engineer or a doctor, distancing them from other extracurricular activities.

The makers have roped in music maestro Ilayaraja to score the film’s music, while Kiran Deohans is set to crank the camera. Adam Murry will reportedly choreograph the songs. Reports say that the makers are gearing up to launch the film officially on October 15. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Sharman Joshi next will be seen in the upcoming thriller Penthouse, which marks acclaimed filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan’s foray into the digital space. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Penthouse, touted to be a chilling thriller revolving around 5 friends, is set to premiere on Netflix soon.

