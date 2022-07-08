Website Logo
  • Friday, July 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Shailesh Vara vows to work ‘tirelessly’ to restore Northern Ireland’s institutions

The Uganda-born Tory MP succeeds Brandon Lewis as the secretary of state for the devolved region

Shailesh Vara, Britain’s newly appointed Northern Ireland secretary (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Shailesh Vara, the UK’s new secretary of state for Northern Ireland, has vowed to work “tirelessly” to restore the Stormont institutions.

The Uganda-born Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire succeeds Brandon Lewis who quit the Boris Johnson government in a mass resignation of ministers.

His appointment comes at a time when the government is locked in a battle with the European Union over post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland.

The assembly of the devolved region has not been able to function for months after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew from the power-sharing administration.

DUC leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has refused to nominate ministers until the UK government takes action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Vara said his immediate priority is to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Executive “as soon as possible.”

The former vice-chairman of the Tories expressed his desire to create “a more prosperous Northern Ireland with a strengthened and growing economy, as well as reconciling issues of the past and taking decisive action on the issues that matter most”.

“I look forward to playing my part, along with my ministerial team, to make Northern Ireland a better place to live, to work and to invest, and to strengthen its place within the United Kingdom,” he said.

Following his appointment, Vara spoke with Donaldson and Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill.

He also had a phone conversation with Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and they agreed that Northern Ireland needs a Stormont government up and running as soon as possible.

They vowed to work closely together and meet in person as soon as possible, a statement said.

Born in Uganda to Gujarati Indian immigrants in 1960, Vara moved to the UK with his family when he was four. He has been associated with the Conservatives since the late 1980s. Vara previously occupied the Northern Ireland Office briefly in 2018.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Shinzo Abe shooting: What we know
Sports
Edleen John to leave FA over bullying claims
UK
Universities ban terms like ‘mankind’ and ‘millennial’; many call the idea ‘ridiculous’
News
UK court says newspaper story about Prince Harry was defamatory
News
Half of Britons buy less food as prices surge
News
Pakistan: Government targeting journalists, says former Minister Rasheed
UK
Sir Mark Rowley appointed as new Metropolitan Police commissioner
News
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna introduces legislation in US House on CAATSA sanctions waiver…
News
He (Abe) was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable…
UK
‘Scale up the frequency of direct flights to Amritsar, Punjab from Birmingham International…
UK
Man jailed for 41 years for murder, attempted murder of 2 women
News
That stinky and sweaty armpit is a sign of good health! Here’s why
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shinzo Abe shooting: What we know
Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme is only going to get bigger…
Six in 10 women in the UK terminate their pregnancies…
Edleen John to leave FA over bullying claims
Universities ban terms like ‘mankind’ and ‘millennial’; many call the…
Shailesh Vara vows to work ‘tirelessly’ to restore Northern Ireland’s…