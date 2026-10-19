Selena Gomez says vaping changed her voice and warns fans about nicotine

Highlights

Selena Gomez says heavy nicotine vaping has changed her voice and urges fans not to take up the habit.

The singer and actor has stopped vaping and hopes to remain nicotine-free.

Gomez has previously spoken about throat swelling and her long-term health challenges.

Selena Gomez has warned fans against vaping after revealing that she believes the habit has changed her voice.

The 34-year-old singer and actor shared the update in an Instagram post on Sunday, explaining that she had been vaping nicotine heavily and had noticed a difference in her voice.

Gomez urged people not to start vaping, warning that nicotine can be difficult to give up once it becomes a habit. She said she had stopped and hoped to stay away from it.

She also responded light-heartedly to those who might not like the change in her voice, saying they could simply stop listening.

Selena Gomez opens up about quitting nicotine

Gomez’s comments highlight the difficulties of giving up nicotine, which can be addictive. Her message also serves as a warning to fans who may be considering vaping.

Although she believes vaping has affected her voice, the exact cause of the change has not been medically established.

The NHS advises children and non-smokers not to vape. However, it recognises that vaping can help adults who smoke to stop smoking.

Selena Gomez’s health journey

The star has previously spoken about experiencing swelling in her throat. During an Instagram question-and-answer session in December, she said the swelling sometimes occurred internally.

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition, and underwent chemotherapy as part of her treatment. In 2017, she received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa.

She also discussed a lupus flare-up in her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, released in 2022.

Lupus can affect different parts of the body, and inflammation around the larynx can sometimes cause hoarseness. However, there is no confirmed link between Gomez’s previous health issues and the voice changes she has attributed to vaping.

Her latest message adds to wider conversations about nicotine use and its potential effects on health. Singer Lola Young has also spoken publicly about experiencing breathing problems that she linked to vaping.