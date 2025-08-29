Selena Gomez turns Cabo bachelorette into runway with pearl minidress and bikini parade before Benny Blanco wedding

Highlights:
- Selena Gomez shared photos and videos from her bachelorette celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- The star wore a series of bridal-inspired white outfits, from pearl minidresses to crochet cover-ups
- Blanco marked his bachelor party in Las Vegas with friends and fine dining
- The couple, engaged since December 2024, are expected to tie the knot this autumn
Selena Gomez has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, where she gathered her closest friends for a sun-soaked celebration ahead of her upcoming wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. The 33-year-old singer, who announced her engagement in December 2024, posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram that captured the group’s seaside getaway, featuring themed decorations, yacht rides, and candlelit dinners.
Selena Gomez poses in Cabo wearing a pearl-embellished minidress during her bachelorette celebrations. Instagram/selenagomez
What happened at Selena Gomez’s bachelorette party in Cabo?
Gomez embraced her role as bride-to-be with a parade of all-white outfits. She wore a pearl-adorned Retrofête halterneck minidress, a white bikini under a crochet cover-up, and several short white sundresses. A veil embroidered with “bride to be” and rose-gold balloons spelling out “Mrs Levin”, referencing Blanco’s real surname, completed the bridal theme.
Photos showed Gomez surrounded by her friends, including cousin Priscilla DeLeon and long-time pal Raquelle Stevens, as they posed on a yacht and dined together on the beach. A video featured a mariachi band serenading the group, as well as clips of the women watching Wedding Crashers projected on the sand, dancing around their villa, and wearing customised “S+B” merchandise.
How did Benny Blanco celebrate his bachelor party?
While Gomez was enjoying Mexico, Blanco celebrated his bachelor weekend in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old producer shared highlights from the trip on Instagram Stories, including a lavish meal with a panoramic view of the Strip. He described a spa visit as “the most healing place on earth” and posted photos of himself enjoying caviar and bagels. Blanco was also joined by friends including The Bear actor Matty Matheson, who appeared holding a large stack of cash during the celebrations.
Benny Blanco marked his bachelor weekend in Las Vegas with friends, food and a spa visit. Instagram Screengrab/itsbennyblanco
When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco get engaged?
The couple confirmed their engagement in December 2024 after more than a year of dating. Blanco later revealed that Gomez helped design her engagement ring, which features a marquise diamond inspired by her 2015 single Good For You. The pair have since been candid about their wedding planning journey, though the ceremony date has not been officially confirmed. Reports suggest the nuptials are expected to take place this autumn in Montecito, California, with A-list guests including Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.
What do we know about Selena Gomez’s wedding plans?
In a recent interview, Gomez expressed her excitement about marrying Blanco, saying: “I just have never really felt so sure about something.” The couple, who also collaborated on a joint album I Said I Love You First, are said to be finalising details for a two-day celebration with heightened security. Blanco confirmed that Ed Sheeran is among his top invitees, while Gomez’s closest friends including Swift are expected to attend.
With both stars sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities, anticipation is building around what promises to be one of the most high-profile weddings of the year. Fans are already speculating about Gomez’s final bridal look after her parade of white ensembles in Cabo.