Muslim police group chair embezzled £8,000 for personal expenses

A founding member of the SPMA based at Maryhill Police Station in Glasgow, Ali was elected chairwoman in 2016.

Ali, a solicitor with Police Scotland, used the money for flights, train travel, hotel stays, and luxury shopping. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

ASMA ALI, 47, former head of the Scottish Muslim Police Association (SPMA), has admitted to embezzling £8,000 from the organisation to fund personal expenses, including a shopping trip to Harrods.

Ali, a solicitor with Police Scotland, used the money for flights, train travel, hotel stays, and luxury shopping, according to The Times.

A founding member of the SPMA based at Maryhill Police Station in Glasgow, Ali was elected chairwoman in 2016. The following year, she introduced procedural changes allowing cheques to be issued with a single signature and enabled online management of the association’s bank account.

Between 2017 and 2019, officials raised concerns about SPMA’s finances after two treasurers resigned. Investigations revealed significant direct payments from the association’s account to Ali without receipts. In August 2019, she stepped down as chairwoman, and 11 days later, officials reported financial irregularities to Police Scotland’s professional standards department.

A probe found that £8,000 had been transferred from SPMA’s account into Ali’s personal account. Bank records showed she was in heavy debt, the newspaper reported. Ali pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was sentenced to 160 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to repay the embezzled funds.

Sheriff Louise Arrol KC noted Ali’s “lavish lifestyle” and acknowledged the regret she expressed over losing her legal career.

Procurator fiscal Fraser Gibson stated, “Asma Ali flagrantly abused the trust placed in her… This case demonstrates that those who exploit others for personal gain will be held accountable.”

Ali previously coordinated for the Islamic Society of Britain and led Islam Awareness Week Scotland.