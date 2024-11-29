  • Friday, November 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Muslim police group chair embezzled £8,000 for personal expenses

A founding member of the SPMA based at Maryhill Police Station in Glasgow, Ali was elected chairwoman in 2016.

Ali, a solicitor with Police Scotland, used the money for flights, train travel, hotel stays, and luxury shopping. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

ASMA ALI, 47, former head of the Scottish Muslim Police Association (SPMA), has admitted to embezzling £8,000 from the organisation to fund personal expenses, including a shopping trip to Harrods.

Ali, a solicitor with Police Scotland, used the money for flights, train travel, hotel stays, and luxury shopping, according to The Times.

A founding member of the SPMA based at Maryhill Police Station in Glasgow, Ali was elected chairwoman in 2016. The following year, she introduced procedural changes allowing cheques to be issued with a single signature and enabled online management of the association’s bank account.

Between 2017 and 2019, officials raised concerns about SPMA’s finances after two treasurers resigned. Investigations revealed significant direct payments from the association’s account to Ali without receipts. In August 2019, she stepped down as chairwoman, and 11 days later, officials reported financial irregularities to Police Scotland’s professional standards department.

A probe found that £8,000 had been transferred from SPMA’s account into Ali’s personal account. Bank records showed she was in heavy debt, the newspaper reported. Ali pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was sentenced to 160 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to repay the embezzled funds.

Sheriff Louise Arrol KC noted Ali’s “lavish lifestyle” and acknowledged the regret she expressed over losing her legal career.

Procurator fiscal Fraser Gibson stated, “Asma Ali flagrantly abused the trust placed in her… This case demonstrates that those who exploit others for personal gain will be held accountable.”

Ali previously coordinated for the Islamic Society of Britain and led Islam Awareness Week Scotland.

Related Stories
News

MPs back assisted dying bill in landmark vote
News

Harshita Brella sent distress messages months before murder: Report
News

Polls open in Ireland for closely fought general election
UK

Starmer pledges migrant crackdown
News

Louise Haigh quits as transport secretary over phone offence
News

Assisted dying bill raises questions of faith
News

Sadiq Khan: I’d vote against assisted dying bill if I was an MP
News

Indian envoy unveils project exploring diversity in faiths
News

SBI UK opens new City of London branch
News

NHS now has more ethnic minority doctors than white doctors: Report
UK

Starmer’s Islamophobia stance fuels free speech debate
News

UK and India eye closer defence ties as Indo-Pacific axis in focus
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Police Scotland Muslim police group chair embezzled £8,000 for personal expenses
MPs back assisted dying bill in landmark vote
Harshita Brella Harshita Brella sent distress messages months before murder: Report
Elakshi Gupta: From dentistry to the spotlight with ‘Hamaara Parivar’
India’s growth slows, spurring rate cut hope
Karan Bilimoria Lord Bilimoria announces departure from Cobra Beer